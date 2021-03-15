Grady-White Boats has once again been recognized for its outstanding customer service during the National Marine Manufacturers Association’s presentation of the 2020 Customer Satisfaction Index Awards.
It was the 19th consecutive time that Grady-White has been presented the award in the fiberglass outboard boat division.
To qualify for the CSI award, a boat manufacturer must actively measure customer satisfaction and pursue continuous improvement to better serve their consumers. To receive this award, recipients much achieve an independently measured standard of excellence of 90 percent or higher in customer satisfaction during the past program year.
The data is based on information provided by customers who purchased a new boat or engine between Jan. 1, 2020 and Dec. 31. Participating manufacturers are required to survey all new boat buyers during that time.
For the 2020 awards, more than 175,000 boat buyers industry wide were surveyed.
Due to COVID-19 and the cancellation of the Miami International Boat Show, this year’s winners were announced during a virtual ceremony on March 4.
“Consumer expectations of products and services are dramatically increasing across all industries,” said Robert Newsome, senior vice president operations for NMMA. “In recreational boating, we collectively continue to enhance our brand, product and dealer experiences to provide exceptional customer services and quality products.
“Today, we honor those boat and engine brands who deliver on these values and are examples of excellence in customer satisfaction,” Newsome said.
“Grady-White is honored to have been recognized with the prestigious CSI award by NMMA every year, throughout the award’s 19-year history,” Executive Vice President of Grady-White Boats Mark Doggett said. “This award represents the unmatched level of dedication to customer satisfaction that every Grady-White employee works hard to deliver every day.”
Founded in 1959, Grady-White Boats builds 26 models from 18 to 45 feet at its plant in Greenville. The company has been under private ownership by National Marine Manufacturers Association Hall of Fame member Eddie Smith since 1968 and is led by President Kris Carroll, also a member of NMMA Hall of Fame and 45-year company veteran.
Grady-White looks forward to welcoming visitors later this year, to the company’s award-winning factory to see first-hand the process they use to create the fishing and family-oriented boats and to meet the dedicated people who build them. For more information about this company’s heritage and innovative products, visit gradywhite.com.