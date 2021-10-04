Park Boat Company of Washington, N.C., has been awarded the Sales Achievement and the Service Excellence awards for excellence in sales volume and customer service by Grady-White Boats for the model year 2021.
The awards are presented to dealers who have achieved one of the company’s top tiers in retail sales, and simultaneously provided world-class customer service to their customers for the model year.
Joey Weller, vice president of sales for Grady-White, said, “Park Boat Company has proven their dedication to their customers by demonstrating exceptional attention to detail in all aspects of the sales and service experience.
“Grady-White is honored to have Park Boat Company representing our brand,” Weller said. “Their extensive knowledge on our fine products, along with providing incredible service for their customers, sets a standard that other dealers strive to replicate.”
“We are proud to be recognized for our sales and service excellence,” said Austin Smithwick of Park Boat Company. “Our team remains committed treating our customers with courtesy and respect, and they are responsible for Park Boat Company receiving this prestigious award from Grady White Boats.”
Established in 1959, Grady-White builds 25 models of sportfishing and coastal family boats from 18 to 45 feet at its facility in Greenville. Grady-White has achieved the highest ratings in customer satisfaction by every third-party study ever done in the marine industry, including all eight of the J.D. Power and Associates Customer Satisfaction Awards for their category and all 19 consecutive years of the NMMA Customer Satisfaction Index Awards.
The company has been privately owned by Eddie Smith since 1968, and is led by Kris Carroll, 45-year company veteran. Learn more at www.gradywhite.com.