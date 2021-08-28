Two Greenville-based businesses have been nominated for the Coolest Thing Made in NC Contest
The local businesses and their products were nominated to move on to the next round of the North Carolina Chamber’s “The Coolest Thing Made in NC” contest.
R.A.W. Plastic and DSM Dyneema are up for this statewide award. The community has been able to vote once per day through August.
The 15 finalists will be announced on Thursday
- R.A.W. Plastics: All R.A.W. Plastic products are created through 100% repurposed plastic. The planter pots that are nominated are made from HDPE plastic waste, which includes bottle caps, milk jugs and detergent bottles. These pots are highly durable and lightweight and created with an extrusion machine in Greenville. VOTE: http://wshe.es/VJULfOTQ
- DSM Dyneema Fiber: The world’s strongest fiber is made in Greenville. Dyneema began as a UHMPE fiber. Through innovation and collaboration, the portfolio has expanded not only in the number of applications but also in the different forms that are available. VOTE: http://wshe.es/SZ77NuFi