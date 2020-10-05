A new deli that aims to create “sandwiches for the people” has opened its doors in downtown Greenville.
Local restaurant owners Toby and Kelly Boutilier came up with the idea for King’s Deli when a man stopped into Starlight Cafe asking if there was a deli nearby.
“After mentioning it to Toby, my husband, we decided what a perfect niche we could fill,” said Kelly Boutilier. The Boutiliers also own Starlight Café and Moxie Pop in Greenville.
King’s Deli, located at 201 E. Fifth St. and named after the couple’s son Kinglsey, will specialize in sandwiches made with house-roasted meats, local produce, fine cheeses and fresh bread. There will also be vegan, vegetarian and gluten-free options available, the owners said.
“I love this town and community with all my heart. Opening in Greenville’s Uptown community was a no-brainer,” Boutilier said.
She explained that the restaurant’s location is perfect, in an area with high foot traffic and a building with a history of creativity.
One of the aspects that the Boutiliers are most proud of is how they incorporated local artists into their recipe for success.
“Given that the deli was the original location for the Greenville Museum of Art, we thought it would be fitting to have rotating art shows at the deli,” Kelly Boutilier said.
King’s Deli will offer picnic baskets for customers who want to soak up the sun on the Town Common.
The restaurant also will have an outdoor patio that is well suited for dining, acoustic performances, games and family fun, the owners said.
The deli will offer online and in-person ordering, curbside pickup, and catering options for customers. It will be open every day from 11a.m. to 3 p.m.
For the latest updates, visit www.kings-deli.com or their social media platforms: Instagram: @kings.deli or www.facebook.com/kings.deli.nc.