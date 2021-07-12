The Greenville ENC Alliance has added new members to its board of directors and new executive board leadership. Effective July 1, Tom Kulikowski, president of Penco Products Inc. became chairman.
“As we embark upon our new fiscal year, I want to thank our public and private members for their continued support,” Kulikowski said. “I also want to welcome our board members, those who are returning and those new to the board, as well as thank those who have served and are now rotating off the board.”
The organization’s outgoing chairman, Michael Overton of the Overton Group, was an instrumental in helping establish the organization and raising funds. He will remain on the board of directors for the next two years.
Greg Steele with TowneBank of Greenville will assume the role of vice chairman. Ray Ulmer with Hyster-Yale Group will remain as treasurer and J. Drake Brinkley of Ward and Smith P.A. will remain as secretary.
“We are truly honored to have been led by Michael Overton, who served as the first chairman of our new organization,” said Steve Weathers, president and CEO of the alliance. “There is not enough gratitude for the commitment and passion he put into guiding our organization and working with the initial capital fundraising campaign.
“We are excited to continue our progress under the leadership of Tom Kulikowski,” Weathers said. “In his previous role as vice chair, he’s been supportive of our efforts and is a true champion for economic development. We are certain that we will achieve much success with him as our chairman.”
Kulikowski said he is eager to see our region prosper through strategic and purposeful economic development, and he is looking forward to working with the Greenville ENC Alliance staff members to achieve organizational goals.
“Our CEO, Steve Weathers, has built a dynamic team with strong skills, passion, and commitment to making our region the economic development engine of eastern North Carolina,” Kulikowski said.
“This team is focused on filling the pipeline with qualified business leads, working closely with existing industries to grow their businesses, acquiring land and developing sites, supporting municipal economic development efforts, strengthening our region’s brand profile and growing our member base.”
The alliance also welcomes two new private- sector board members: David Philyaw with T.A. Loving and Aaron Driver with IIC Carolinas. They fill the seats for outgoing board members Mallory Pickett, representing Blount Family Companies and Jason Pair with Pair Electronics.
For the public sector, the City of Greenville has appointed Councilman Will Bell and Robert Cherry to the board. They replace Councilman Will Litchfield and Mark Woodson.
In addition, the Town of Bethel rotates into one of the municipal board voting seats and town manager, Tom Asbell will fill this seat. Departing from this municipal voting seat is Susan Ellsworth, finance officer for the Village of Simpson. She will remain on our board as an ex-officio member.
The full list of the Greenville ENC Alliance board of directors is available at www.encalliance.com/about-us/board-of-directors.
The Greenville – Eastern North Carolina (ENC) Alliance was founded in 2019 as a public-private partnership focused on economic development across Pitt County, North Carolina. The non-for-profit organization aims to recruit new business, expand and retain existing industries, develop community assets, maximize opportunities for investment, and enhance the quality of life in the region.