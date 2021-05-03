The Greenville-ENC Alliance was selected as a Gold Medalist for website designs in the Towns & Municipalities category of the 19th Annual Horizon Interactive Awards.
The Horizon Interactive Awards highlights the “best of the best” in interactive media production around the world.
“In today’s world of economic development, having a strong website and digital presence is crucial and we are honored that our website has been recognized internationally,” said Greenville-ENC Alliance President and CEO Steve Weathers.
The 2020 competition saw more than 600 entries from around the world, including 34 states and 15 countries. An international panel of judges, consisting of industry professionals with diverse backgrounds evaluated over 50 categories spanning multiple media types including: websites, mobile applications, print media, interactive displays, public exhibits, online advertising, video and email.
“The 19th annual competition came at a time when the world was put on pause for the pandemic. Despite the disruption and global challenge, digital media did not fail to adapt and display some amazing work during this serious time in our collective human history. The winners in the competition this year highlight that creative adaptability coupled with solid foundations in design, execution and strategic direction,” said Mike Sauce, founder of the Horizon Interactive Awards.
“The winners of the 19th annual competition truly represent excellence in interactive media production and they all should be extremely proud of the work that they produce,” Sauce said.
“When out-of-market companies consider a relocation or expansion, they often first look to economic development websites to determine a desired state or city,” Weathers said. “This digital and dynamic website allows us to be competitive with other economic development organizations around the world.”
The Greenville-ENC Alliance, a nonprofit organization focused on economic development, teamed up with Greenville-based marketing agency Red Shark Digital to design and create its website, which launched in December 2020.
“Our project with Greenville-ENC Alliance was exciting for us from start to finish,” said Chris Rupp, founder and CEO of Red Shark Digital. “The alliance has become the sounding board for all of the major developments in the Greenville and eastern North Carolina areas. The responsibility of creating an easy-to-use, fast, reliable, and secure platform to act as an anchor for all marketing efforts was not something we took lightly.”
Red Shark Digital is a bronze level investor in the Greenville-ENC Alliance.
“Having a vested interest in the alliance and our eastern North Carolina community, we want to see this website become the go-to hub for all economic growth in our area,” Rupp said. “For many, we know that it is the first window they will look through to understand everything that Greenville and Pitt communities have to offer. We hope that it will exceed the expectations of potential companies looking to expand or establish themselves here and further their decision-making and collaboration with the Greenville-ENC Alliance team.”
The website can be viewed at www.encalliance.com. It is equipped with responsive framework, site-mapping, wire framing and interactive capabilities.
“We are thrilled that our website is recognized on an international level in the category of towns and municipalities,” said Maria Satira, Greenville-ENC Alliance director of marketing and communications. “Through our work with Red Shark Digital, we focused on creating content on our website that shares important and detailed information pertaining to our targeted industries and the benefits of doing business in the Greenville, North Carolina area.”
This includes details on location, infrastructure, workforce, taxes, incentives, and quality of life for the targeted industries of advanced manufacturing, pharmaceutical manufacturing, and medical device and supplies manufacturing.
In addition, there is a live-chat feature which serves as a way to engage prospective users that want to learn more.
“This award-winning dynamic website serves as a complete resource to companies looking to develop and expand business in Greenville, Pitt County, and eastern North Carolina. It will be useful for existing companies that are looking to retain their businesses and operations in our area,” Weathers said.
The Greenville-ENC Alliance was founded in 2019 as a public-private partnership focused on economic development across Pitt County. The not-for-profit organization aims to recruit new business, expand and retain existing industries, develop community assets, maximize opportunities for investment, and enhance the quality of life in the region.