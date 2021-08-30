The Greenville Police Department’s Gang Unit has been recognized as the best in the state.
The North Carolina Gang Investigator’s Association bestowed that honor on the Greenville unit for the first time in its 14 years of operations at a ceremony in Winston-Salem.
Formed in 2006, the unit currently consists of one sergeant and six officers, including a K-9 handler. The unit also has designated Gang Intelligence Analysts and utilizes officers from the GPD drone program.
A release from the department said that, during the timeframe for the award nomination (June 1, 2019-May 29, 2020) the unit seized more than $28,000 in cash, 69 guns, and thousands of grams of drugs. It also made a total of 232 arrests.
“I feel incredibly honored to work with the individuals in this unit,” said Sgt. William White, officer in charge of the unit. “I am amazed at their dedication to keeping gang activity at bay in Greenville.”
Innovative enforcement strategies to include: crime prevention through environmental design; gang intel mapping and drones; as well as public education and training.
The strategies have enhanced public safety and quality of life in areas severely impacted by criminal street gangs and has had a direct impact on violent crime rates throughout the City of Greenville, the news release said.
Furthermore, the unit continues to focus on gun violence initiatives by seizing weapons and removing them from the streets and arresting violent offenders. In first half of August alone, the unit seized 27 firearms from violent offenders — 25 at one location.
“Most of the gang violence does not target normal civilians,” White said. “The majority is between gangs in furtherance of their activities. Gangs are multi-faceted and opportunistic to find whatever might provide them financial gain. That could mean drug trafficking, human trafficking or gun trafficking. This year we hope to see that trend go down.”
The gang unit has seized over 70 firearms this year according to White.