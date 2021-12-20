For the third year, Greenville Utilities is helping provide relief from the upcoming winter for some local residents by donating 100 blankets to the Pitt County Council on Aging.
"We've had a mild fall, and this weekend will be warm, but more consistent winter temperatures are just around the corner,” said Scott Mullis, Director of Customer Relations of Greenville Utilities.
“We always suggest to our customers to set their heat to the lowest possible setting to save on home energy costs during the winter months, and blankets are an economical way to get some relief from any chill in the air. We are pleased to provide them as a gesture of community support," Mullis said.