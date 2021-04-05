Greenville Utilities Commission earned the highest designation awarded to public power providers from the American Public Power Association.
GUC earned a Reliable Public Power Provider Diamond Level designation for providing reliable and safe electric services.
The designation places GUC in the top 10 percent of all community-owned power utilities in the nation, according to a news release.
The designation recognizes a utility provider’s proficiency in the areas of reliability, safety, workforce development and system improvement. Criteria include sound business practices and a utility-wide commitment to safe and reliable delivery of electricity.
GUC is one of 270 public power utilities nationwide that have the designation and one of just 127 at the diamond level.
“I think over the last year or so, we’ve seen the vital importance of running a reliable and safe utility,” said Aaron Haderle, chairman of the power association’s review committee. He is employed by the Kissimmee Utility Authority in Florida. “The utilities receiving the RP3 designation have proven that they are committed to running a top-notch public power utility by implementing industry best practices.”
“We couldn’t be prouder to be honored with this designation,” said John Worrell, GUC director of electric systems. “This is a prestigious recognition of a lot of work from a lot of people who really care about powering our community. And this designation is not a final destination. We are committed to continuing to look for ways to improve our operations and service to our customers.”
General Manager/CEO Tony Cannon said, “This designation shows the ongoing commitment to the Greenville region by our board and our employees. It also shows the great value that only a community-owned utility provides through local control resulting in very high reliability and safety, as well as the investments we make in our systems and employees.”
Greenville Utilities has been recognized with the RP3 designation continuously since 2007, having earned the Diamond Level distinction in 2018 and again in 2021.