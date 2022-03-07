GUC employees celebrate milestones Mar 7, 2022 3 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The Greenville Utilities Commission has announced retirements and workplace anniversaries for a number of its employees.The following GUC employees recently retired:Curtis Dixon, gas systems technician III, after 22 years.Billy Moseley, fleet manager, after 23 years.Gary Shelton, lead operator at the water treatment plant, after 21 years.Kevin Smith, wastewater treatment plant operator III, after 32 years.Ronnie Staton, master mechanic, after 37 years.Randy Stokes, network analyst III in the IT department, after 20 years.Rodney Sutton, control systems technician II, after 26 years.Ken Woodson, water treatment plant operator III, after 25 years.The following Greenville Utilities employees recently celebrated milestone service anniversaries:Bill Edwards, water resources engineering assistant II, 35 years.Randy Emory, director of water resources, 35 years.Johnny Vernon, gas systems operator crew leader II, 30 years.Ray Baker, tree trimmer II, 25 years.Jamie Braxton, meter supervisor, 25 years.Deanna Castellow, environmental control officer, 25 years.George Darden, control room operator II, 25 years.Scott Mullis, director of customer relations, 25 years.Gavin Smith, overhead lineworker first class, 25 years.Calvin Glover, meter technician III, 20 years.John Hart, water resources systems maintenance crew leader, 20 years.Louis Wallace, meter technician II, 20 years. Contact jstorm@reflector.com or 252-329-9587. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Latest e-Edition The Daily Reflector To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Special Editions Her Magazine Bridal 2022 Greenville Life in the East Spotlight on Real Estate What 2 Watch Eastern NC Living - January 2022 Winterville Magazine Her Magazine January 2022 SENC Magazine Winter 2021 Ayden Magazine Best of Greenville 2021 Living in Pitt County Farmville Magazine Tweets by reflectornews