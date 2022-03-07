The Greenville Utilities Commission has announced retirements and workplace anniversaries for a number of its employees.

The following GUC employees recently retired:

  • Curtis Dixon, gas systems technician III, after 22 years.
  • Billy Moseley, fleet manager, after 23 years.
  • Gary Shelton, lead operator at the water treatment plant, after 21 years.
  • Kevin Smith, wastewater treatment plant operator III, after 32 years.
  • Ronnie Staton, master mechanic, after 37 years.
  • Randy Stokes, network analyst III in the IT department, after 20 years.
  • Rodney Sutton, control systems technician II, after 26 years.
  • Ken Woodson, water treatment plant operator III, after 25 years.

The following Greenville Utilities employees recently celebrated milestone service anniversaries:

  • Bill Edwards, water resources engineering assistant II, 35 years.
  • Randy Emory, director of water resources, 35 years.
  • Johnny Vernon, gas systems operator crew leader II, 30 years.
  • Ray Baker, tree trimmer II, 25 years.
  • Jamie Braxton, meter supervisor, 25 years.
  • Deanna Castellow, environmental control officer, 25 years.
  • George Darden, control room operator II, 25 years.
  • Scott Mullis, director of customer relations, 25 years.
  • Gavin Smith, overhead lineworker first class, 25 years.
  • Calvin Glover, meter technician III, 20 years.
  • John Hart, water resources systems maintenance crew leader, 20 years.
  • Louis Wallace, meter technician II, 20 years.

Contact jstorm@reflector.com or 252-329-9587.