The Greenville Utilities Commission (GUC) Water Treatment Plant was among 64 water treatment plants, and one of just six east of Interstate 95, honored by the N.C. Division of Water Resources for surpassing federal and state drinking water standards.
The division’s Public Water Supply section awarded GUC with the prestigious N.C. Area Wide Optimization Program Award, a state effort to enhance the performance of existing surface water treatment facilities.
The annual award is given each year to water systems that demonstrate outstanding turbidity removal, a key test of drinking water quality.
Turbidity is a measure of cloudiness or haziness of water caused by particles that can interfere with disinfection and make it easy for microbial growth, including harmful bacteria and viruses. While all drinking water systems must meet strict state and federal drinking water standards, these systems met performance goals that are significantly more stringent.
It is difficult for water treatment plants in the eastern part of the state to achieve the AWOP turbidity goals. Most of the winning plants are from the western part of the state, while GUC and Martin County are the only honorees out of the Washington region.
With 28 counties making up the coastal plain, GUC was one of only seven water systems in this area to be recognized.
“I credit the award to our water treatment plant staff that treated over 5 billion gallons of water last year to ensure that we produce the highest quality of water,” GUC’s Water Treatment Plant Superintendent Julius Patrick said.
This is the sixth consecutive year GUC has received the award. For more information about GUC’s water quality, visit guc.com.