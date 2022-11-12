Three of GUC’s Water Treatment Plant employees have been recognized with prestigious awards from the NC Waterworks Operators Association (NCWOA). The NCWOA is the premier trainer of waterworks professionals in North Carolina since 1939.
Ryan Gregory, operations coordinator, was presented the 2022 Outstanding Operator of the Year Award. This is the most prestigious award given by the association each year. It recognizes individuals for outstanding performance, professionalism and contributions to the water treatment profession. Selection criteria include professional growth and continuing education, new ideas or improvements developed for an existing facility, and the ability to serve the best interest of the community.
Gregory has been with GUC for nine years, serving as operator and lead operator before his promotion earlier this year to operations coordinator. he helps manage and coordinate the day-to-day operations of the plant and ensure that operations meet local, state and federal requirements. He supervises the team of operators who monitor, test and regulate the treatment process.
“Under Ryan’s leadership, our plant has earned eight industry awards,” said Superintendent Julius Patrick. “Ryan takes advantage of every opportunity he can to increase his knowledge and willingly share it with his staff and peers, also making sure his staff is always aware of training opportunities. Most recently, Ryan was instrumental in optimizing the plant’s ozone process, saving thousands of dollars annually on liquid oxygen costs.”
Gregory also was noted for promoting community and water industry service by volunteering at career fairs and conducting tours for local schools, colleges, and civic groups. At the start of the COVID pandemic, he played an important role in creating a virtual tour for the public at the request of our local schools.
Kendra Nettles, WTP Laboratory Technician II, was presented the 2022 NCWOA Laboratory Analyst of the Year Award in appreciation of her outstanding work as a laboratory analyst for GUC and her service to NCWOA. This award recognizes one person who has demonstrated outstanding ability in the field of drinking water analysis, and who has made exceptional achievements and contributions to the field of drinking water analysis and/or drinking water treatment.
Nettles has been with GUC for 14 years. As a laboratory technician, she helps to ensure safe drinking water from the plant all the way to the tap.
“Kendra has played a part in many special projects at the Plant and has contributed to building out the laboratory analysis capabilities, most recently assisting with the development of new bacteriological methods” said Chad Flannagan, chemist/lab manager. “She also regularly assists with trouble calls from customers and volunteers for community events, career fairs, and her church.”
WTP Chemist/Lab Manager Chad Flannagan received the 2022 Educator of the Year Award. Each year, the association recognizes one person who has demonstrated outstanding devotion, service, and dedication to the association and waterworks profession in education.
Flannagan has been with GUC for 10 years, serving as WTP operator and lead operator before his promotion to his current role. He has been actively involved in NCWOA since 2015 and is currently the Association’s second vice president and serves on several committees.
“Chad is an asset to NCWOA education, teaching a variety of operator math and fluoride classes,” said Julius. “He breaks down math in a way that’s easy for operators to retain. I’ve been told by multiple students that Chad is a great instructor. Chad even built a model of the water treatment process that’s currently being used for class tours at the Plant as well as out in the community.”
Principals announced
Pitt County Schools has announced new principal appointments for Ridgewood Elementary and Chicod School, beginning in January.
Leslie Hayes will move to Chicod to serve as the principal after six years leading Ridgewood. She will succeed Mike Pollard, who will retire Dec. 31, 2022, after 28 years in the PCS system and 16 as an administrator.
Kirby Maness, who has served as assistant principal at Ridgewood for two years, will assume Hayes’ duties. He joined PCS in 2016 as a teacher and athletics director at J.H. Rose High School before moving into an assistant principal’s position there two years later.
Hayes and Maness are graduates of East Carolina University, where both are pursuing doctoral degrees in educational leadership.
County budget recognized
The Government Finance Officers Association (GFOA) recognized Pitt County Financial Services with the Distinguished Budget Presentation Award, Pitt County Manager Janis Gallagher announced at the Board of Commissioners meeting on Monday.
The award is presented to a government that met the highest principles of governmental budgeting and satisfied nationally recognized guidelines from the National Advisory Council on State and Local Budgeting and GFOA’s best practices on budgeting to meet the criteria for an effective budget presentation, the county said.
Pitt County met or exceeded the required rating of “proficient” in all four categories: a policy document, a financial plan, an operations guide and a communications device. In addition, Pitt County was rated “proficient” or higher in the 14 mandatory criteria listed within these categories.
“I am honored to be a part of the Pitt County Financial Services Team, who achieves high standards and earns GFOA Awards,” says Sam Croom, deputy county manager/chief financial officer.
For more information about the Distinguished Budget Presentation Award or Pitt County financial reports, visit GFOA Award Programs or contact Denise Urban, Pitt County budget administrator, at 252-902-3010.
ECU Health donation
ECU Health donated Stop the Bleed Kits to public schools in Tyrrell, Currituck, Northampton and Halifax counties as part of its goal to distribute the life-saving resources to public schools across eastern North Carolina. The kits provide resources such as tourniquets, trauma dressing, compressed gauze, gloves and training for school staff in the case of a bleeding emergency before professional help arrives.
“ECU Health is excited to continue expanding our distribution of Stop the Bleed Kits in the counties we serve in eastern North Carolina,” said Erika Greene, pediatric trauma program manager for Maynard Children’s Hospital at ECU Health Medical Center. “Time is of the essence for traumatic injuries, and early intervention can save lives. In rural areas like eastern North Carolina where the distance between schools and hospitals may be greater, these kits enable school staff to treat children early, improving chances of better outcomes.”
Stop the Bleed Kits are funded by Children’s Miracle Network with training provided by Maynard Children’s Hospital. ECU Health has donated more than 64 Stop the Bleed Kits to schools this year, with a total of 354 kits in 12 counties since the program started in eastern North Carolina. School nurses in each county help train staff to use the kits, which ensures more children can be treated with supplies that do not expire.
“We are thankful for the generous gift of Stop the Bleed Kits provided by Maynard Children’s Hospital for every school in Currituck County,” said Jennifer Solley, school nurse, Currituck County Schools. “An emergency in the school setting can occur at any moment. Stop the Bleed training and equipment in each school will equip the staff with the knowledge and tools needed to respond to any bleeding emergency. With these kits, we are prepared and able to reduce or eliminate the loss of life due to an emergent bleeding situation whether it be a single playground injury or a mass injury situation.”
Preventable blood loss is one of the most common contributing factors in trauma-related deaths. Approximately 40 percent of trauma-related deaths worldwide can be attributed to bleeding or its consequence. If bleeding is managed early, the chances of recovery and survival are much greater. The items in the kits help control the loss of blood, leading to positive outcomes for those who sustain injuries.