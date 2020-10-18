October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month and a local health care provider is teaming up with two businesses to lead the fight against the disease.
Greenville OB/GYN will partner with The Graham, Nuckolls, Conner Law Firm and Shimmer Boutique to meet its $1,500 donation goal for the National Breast Cancer Foundation.
The National Breast Cancer Foundation provides support to women affected by breast cancer through early detection, education and support services.
At the end of the fundraiser, Greenville OB/GYN will match the total amount of the donations, up to the $1,500 goal.
Those who donate to the cause will receive a ribbon to honor a friend or loved one who has been affected by breast cancer.
To make a donation and receive a ribbon, visit one of four locations: Greenville OB/GYN, GNC Law Firm, Shimmer Boutique Greenville, or Shimmer Boutique Winterville.