According to the Centers of Disease Control and Prevention, the average health expenditure per person in 2017 was $10,739, totaling $3.5 trillion in the United States and accounting for almost 18% of the country’s gross domestic products.
The proportion of families with difficulty paying their annual medical bills was 14.2% in 2018.
With rising medical costs, health saving accounts (HSA) have become a popular medium for tax-free savings that can be used to pay for medical expenses. An estimated 25 million HSAs were active as of the end of 2018.
In order to be eligible for an HSA, you must be enrolled in a qualified high-deductible health plan (HDHP) at the same time.
For plan year 2020, the minimum deductible for an HDHP is $1,400 for an individual and $2,800 for a family.
You can make pre-tax deposits into an HSA through payroll deductions through your employer. For 2020, if you are younger than 55 years old, you can contribute up to $3,550 for self-only coverage and up to $7,100 for family coverage into an HSA.
If you are 55 or older, the contribution limit is $4,550 for self-only coverage and up to $8,100 for family coverage.
If your employer does not offer HSAs, you can open an HSA through banks and financial institutions and contribute after-tax money, which can be deductible on your tax return.
Subsequently, you can withdraw these contributions to pay for qualified medical expenses for yourself, your spouse or other family members even if they are not covered under your HDHP.
Qualified medical expenses include out-of-pocket medical expenses, medical, dental or vision coinsurance and co-payments, prescription drugs, and certain medical treatments and medical equipment not covered by your insurance.
Most HSAs provide debit cards which you can use the pay for your medical expenses directly. It is important that you keep receipts as proof of your medical expenses.
If you do not use up the savings in the account for medical expenses, you can roll over the remaining savings from year to year.
Your HSA can grow over time as the savings can be invested and earn interest. Withdrawals from an HSA to cover non-qualified medical expenses are taxed as ordinary income and subject to a penalty of 20% if you are younger than 65.
After age 65, you can withdraw your savings from an HSA for non-medical purposes without having to pay a penalty, but the withdrawals will be taxable as ordinary income.
Finally, you want to pay attention to the monthly maintenance fee charged by the HSA. High fees can reduce the amount of money available for savings and investing.
Disclaimer: The article is for informational purposes only. Thanh Ngo does not offer legal or tax advice. Readers are encouraged to discuss their financial needs with the appropriate professional advisors regarding their specific financial situation.