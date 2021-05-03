The Humane Society of Eastern Carolina has received a donation from Capital Subaru of Greenville, totaling $24,400.
This gift was part of the 2021 Subaru Share the Love event on April 24.
“We can’t say thank you enough to Wayne Barbour and the entire Capital Subaru of Greenville team,” said HSEC Shelter Director Shelby Jolly. “We value this community partnership and are so grateful for everything the Subaru family has done for our organization over the years.”
HSEC has been the recipient of the Subaru Share the Love donation for the past several years. To date, the local car dealership’s donations have helped save lives and find forever homes for over 1,000 cats and dogs in need in the eastern North Carolina community.
“Partnering with HSEC is a no-brainer for us because it falls right in line with Subaru’s core values. To help the community is a blessing for us to provide because without the community we are nothing,” said Barbour, general manager of Capital Subaru.
“With HSEC housing until adoption is a big plus also for us at Capital Subaru because no animal should be put down because of overcrowding. We look forward to our continued partnership with HSEC.”
Like most nonprofits nationwide, the HSEC is facing significant budget shortfalls due to the COVID-19 pandemic. This donation will allow the nonprofit organization to continue its mission of serving as a safe haven for homeless and neglected pets until they find their forever home and to serve as a resource to the community.
“As a donor-supported community organization, we do not receive any local, state or federal funds. In addition, our grassroots animal charity serving eastern North Carolina doesn’t receive any dollars from national charities including the Humane Society of the United States or ASPCA,” said Martina Christine, HSEC board president. “That’s why this donation from Subaru Share the Love is so important to our organization.
“We can’t do the work we do without incredible community partners like Capital Subaru of Greenville and Subaru of America,” Christine said.
Nationally, Subaru of America Inc. and its participating retailers have donated more than $200 million to charity as part of Subaru Share the Love over the past 13 years.
To learn more about Capital Subaru of Greenville, visit their website, www.capitalofgreenville.com, or stop by their Pitt County dealership and showroom at 3999 S. Memorial Drive.