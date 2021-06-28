The Stark Group in December announced plans to bring a boutique hotel to Greenville: The Ficklen, a Tribute Portfolio Hotel.
Now the group is announcing the hotel’s interior will be created by the design, branding and procurement firm Interior Image Group (IIG).
No stranger to historic renovation projects, IIG will reimagine the E.B. Ficklen and Star Tobacco warehouse buildings into an upscale boutique hotel destination.
IIG plans to draw inspiration from Greenville’s history as seen in the processing plant and activities that formerly occurred in the buildings to influence its interior design and branding direction.
In addition to its industrial past, the design team will ensure the family-owned property “carries on a community-centric legacy built upon uniquely Southern experiences and warm hospitality to support future growth in Greenville,” according to a news release.
Plans for the new 70-room hotel include a chef-inspired restaurant and lobby bar, an outdoor courtyard, a 10,000-square-foot event space and a 76,000-square-foot food hall and market.
The interiors throughout will complement the architecture with a modernized, southern style. Various touchpoints and artistic elements will nod to the locale’s heritage and traditions, the release said.
IIG’s design will restore and honor the building’s architecture and reveal its tobacco history. Tobacco leaf sorters, hogshead barrels, binding, cutting and drying will provide inspiration for custom fixtures, materials and artwork in new forms and applications.
Historic elements — such as original wood columns and exposed brick — will be paired with a rich, bold color palette. The interior also will feature locally sourced finishes, unique furnishings, dramatic lighting and thoughtfully placed interior greenery, the news release said.
The Ficklen Hotel is expected to open in 2023. IIG is collaborating with The Stark Group and additional partners, including Cornerstone Hospitality, Cana Development, Ratio Architects, Hamel Builders, Rex Hospitality and Heart+Matter Brands.
Tribute Portfolio participates in Marriott Bonvoy, the global travel program from Marriott International. The program offers members a portfolio of global brands, exclusive experiences on MarriottBonvoy Moments and benefits including free nights and elite status recognition.
Interior Image Group specializes in brand, boutique, and mixed-use hospitality projects of various scales. It was founded in 2004 by Patti Tritschler, the firm’s president and chief executive officer.