Inner Banks Marina has announced plans to construct a dry stack storage facility in Washington, N.C.
The facility will consist of 120 covered dry stack slips in downtown Washington and 60 in water boat slips located at Moss Landing.
The 120 covered dry stack slips will keep boats looking fresh and minimize maintenance costs while providing a hassle-free boating experience.
For boaters who want to keep their boat in the water, the 60 wet slips at Moss Landing offers quality dockage in Beaufort County. Floating composite docks with water and electric service are located adjacent to downtown Washington.
“Inner Banks Marina will be a full-service, upscale marina catering to boaters who want to make Washington, N.C., their home on the water,” said Austin Smithwick, general manager. “We’re designing this new facility to accommodate all kinds of boats and will have slips tall enough to accommodate boats with T-tops.
“By utilizing Inner Banks Marina, boaters will be able to spend more time on the water with family and friends, not fighting for a place to park at the boat ramp,” Smithwick said.
Inner Banks Marina is now taking reservations. . Features and amenities of the Marina will include:
- Unlimited monthly drops for dry stack customers.
- Call ahead service. When you call the Marina and let them know you are coming, they will have your boat in the water, filled with supplies, and ready to go so you can maximize your time on the water.
- On-site marine fueling services.
- State-of-the-art service facility.
- Social club with on-site restaurant, bar, and game room.
- Regularly scheduled live entertainment.
- Restrooms and shower facilities for all day boating.
- Marine supply store with boating essentials.
- Ice, drinks, and snacks will be sold on-site.
- Boat, bike, and kayak rentals available to explore Washington and the surrounding areas.
- New and used boat sales will be available on site.
“As boating has become more popular, and boaters have flocked to the Pamlico River, we’ve seen an increased need for a dry stack storage facility,” said Jonathan Russell, Washington city manager. “Inner Banks Marina will serve as an important gathering spot for residents and visitors alike. And, with their on-site facilities, we hope boaters will be encouraged to stay and enjoy our downtown when they come off the water.”
Planning and permitting is underway. Construction of the dry stack storage facility is expected to begin in this month or in December, with completion of the project expected by May 1, 2021.
“As we were planning this project, it was important that we create a facility that the people of eastern North Carolina and the boating community could be proud of,” Smithwick said. “It will be hard to beat keeping your boat safe and out of the elements in a new dry stack facility like this one.”
More information about the facility can be found on the company’s Facebook page, https://www.facebook.com/InnerBanksMarina, or by calling Austin Smithwick at 946-3248.