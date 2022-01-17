The following deeds of trust were recorded with the Pitt County Register of Deeds from Dec. 2-8:

William Vernon Swain Jr., Dana Mann Swain to State Employees’ Credit Union $145,000

David Johnson Jr., Tomika Johnson to State Employees’ Credit Union $180,000

Gary A. Clark, Kim Jordan Clark to Wells Fargo Bank NA $103,000

Umesh Chandra Madrahalli Krishnamu to Bank of America NA $141,000

William A. Hollowell, Courtney J. Hollowell to State Employees’ Credit Union $145,000

Brittney A. Hayes to State Employees’ Credit Union $157,000

Deborah L. James, Thomas Gerard Hannan to Alcova Mortgage LLC $270,000

TTP East Pointe LLC to First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company $2,080,000

Matthew C. Elks, Brittany H. Elks to Affiliated Mortgage Services (a/n/o Southern Bank and Trust Company) $241,300

Richard Caldwell, Kristian Caldwell to Truist Bank $295,500

Perry’s 1 LLC to First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company $4,357,500

Perry Grandchildren LLC to First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company $1,295,614.88

Justin S. Fife, Leah Fife to State Employees’ Credit Union $181,600

Earl Thomas Fife, Martha Fife to State Employees’ Credit Union $180,000

Willie James Taft Jr., Chris Taft to loandepot.com LLC $247,500

Greenville, NC Medical Associates LLC to First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company $440,300

Karinn Marie Chambers, Eric Baxter Ridge to Truist Bank $1,079,880

4 Life Properties LLC to Mill Creek Funding Company LLC $576,000

Phyllis J. Bethea to Local Government Federal Credit Union $145,000

Grey Fox Run LLC to Providence Bank $1,770,000

Deirdre D. James, Dean James to Rocket Mortgage LLC (f/k/a Quicken Loans LLC) $143,100

Katherine Virginia Locke, Andrew Douglas Barker to Angel Oak Home Loans LLC $206,600

Ibrahim Khalil, Nour Khalil to UIF Corporation $294,000

William Thomas Prayer, Dollie Williams Prayer to State Employees’ Credit Union $114,000

Bobby G. Tripp Jr. to American Neighborhood Mortgage Acceptance Company LLC $139,428

Michael S. Lampert, Karen M. Lampert to Mortgage Solutions of Colorado LLC $369,900

Ted Lavan Shoemaker Jr., Betty Gail Shoemaker, Thelma Gray Tart to Affiliated Mortgage Services (a/n/o Southern Bank and Trust Company) $775,000

Biggs Construction Inc. to First Bank (d/b/a Select Bank & Trust Company) $300,000

Eastern Wake Properties LLC to Benchmark Community Bank $114,400

Michael E. James, Michelle W. James to Alcova Mortgage LLC $205,000

Angel Barnes to Atlantic Bay Mortgage Group LLC $329,914

Corsco LLC to Southern Bank and Trust Company $275,000

Half Penny Sparrows LLC to First National Bank of Pennsylvania $1,662,500

Justin Wayne Leggett, Amanda Nicole Leggett to Telco Credit Union $145,025

Brittany Star Crumpler to Angel Oak Home Loans LLC $280,101


Erick Leif Henley, Leighann E. Henley to United Bank $150,000

Terry Wayne Little, Angela Everette Little to Truist Bank $155,000

Ronald Weaver to Navy Federal Credit Union $163,000

John J. Cimorelli, Rhonda Cimorelli to KS StateBank $465,000

William E. Talley, Robin Talley to TowneBank Mortgage $310,800

Victoria Trapanotto to Wells Fargo Bank NA $182,150

James Maxwell Fay, Alison Lee Fay to Low VA Rates LLC $183,264

ENC Home Solutions LLC to First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company $172,000

Mark A. Phillips, Luanne R. Phillips to TowneBank-Consumer $100,000

Jason A. Bell to American Neighborhood Mortgage Acceptance Company LLC $278,764

Paula May, Wayne May to Southern Bank and Trust Company $348,500

Taylor Rose Vandiford to Bank of America NA $205,640

Jamal Inc. to First Bank $900,000

Prabhakara Reddy Pakala, Kavitha Pakala to Bank of America NA $246,564

Elizabeth M. Stillman, Angela E. Hollowell to Liberty Home Mortgage Corporation $147,283

Kristina H. Pham to Angel Oak Home Loans LLC $184,000

88 Memorial LLC to North State Bank $1,370,000

Zong Qin Wu to North State Bank $1,370,000

Kong Qi Wang, Yu Feng Wang to North State Bank $1,370,000

Glenn Brooks to DHI Mortgage Company Ltd. $299,465

Isaac Williams, Katlin Hunt to First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company $746,100

M1 Investment Fund LLP to Lima One Capital LLC $103,920

Troy M. Raines to First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company $128,000

Matthew Cox, Katherine Ingram Cox to Alcova Mortgage LLC $161,325

Sharon Lampert Garry to CMG Mortgage Inc. (d/b/a CMG Financial) $240,000

Kunwar R. Singh, Kumud Singh to State Employees’ Credit Union $123,000

Sujan Patel, Shirley Patel to Ally Bank Corp. $723,576

Feng Yang, Xiao Zhen Yang to Transglobal Lending $160,000

Nicole E. Petrocco to Alcova Mortgage LLC $141,300

Michael Stuart Sugg, Donna Sugg to Truist Bank $160,000

Belony Joseph to Rocket Mortgage LLC (f/k/a Quicken Loans LLC) $242,962

Matthew Smith, Chantelle Rein-Smith to Rocket Mortgage LLC (f/k/a Quicken Loans LLC) $450,000

Perry Donell Rodgers to PennyMac Loan Services LLC $130,609

Clifford L. Farrior, Donna M. Farrior to Lakeview Loan Servicing LLC $202,020

Brandon Eugene Bihr to Cardinal Financial Company LP $280,000

Cleo Smikle, Eldred A. Smikle (individually and as agent/attorney-in-fact), Kristy Matthews, Dunstant Smikle, Delores Smickle to Rocket Mortgage LLC (f/k/a Quicken Loans LLC) $195,500