The following deeds of trust were recorded with the Pitt County Register of Deeds from Dec. 2-8:
William Vernon Swain Jr., Dana Mann Swain to State Employees’ Credit Union $145,000
David Johnson Jr., Tomika Johnson to State Employees’ Credit Union $180,000
Gary A. Clark, Kim Jordan Clark to Wells Fargo Bank NA $103,000
Umesh Chandra Madrahalli Krishnamu to Bank of America NA $141,000
William A. Hollowell, Courtney J. Hollowell to State Employees’ Credit Union $145,000
Brittney A. Hayes to State Employees’ Credit Union $157,000
Deborah L. James, Thomas Gerard Hannan to Alcova Mortgage LLC $270,000
TTP East Pointe LLC to First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company $2,080,000
Matthew C. Elks, Brittany H. Elks to Affiliated Mortgage Services (a/n/o Southern Bank and Trust Company) $241,300
Richard Caldwell, Kristian Caldwell to Truist Bank $295,500
Perry’s 1 LLC to First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company $4,357,500
Perry Grandchildren LLC to First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company $1,295,614.88
Justin S. Fife, Leah Fife to State Employees’ Credit Union $181,600
Earl Thomas Fife, Martha Fife to State Employees’ Credit Union $180,000
Willie James Taft Jr., Chris Taft to loandepot.com LLC $247,500
Greenville, NC Medical Associates LLC to First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company $440,300
Karinn Marie Chambers, Eric Baxter Ridge to Truist Bank $1,079,880
4 Life Properties LLC to Mill Creek Funding Company LLC $576,000
Phyllis J. Bethea to Local Government Federal Credit Union $145,000
Grey Fox Run LLC to Providence Bank $1,770,000
Deirdre D. James, Dean James to Rocket Mortgage LLC (f/k/a Quicken Loans LLC) $143,100
Katherine Virginia Locke, Andrew Douglas Barker to Angel Oak Home Loans LLC $206,600
Ibrahim Khalil, Nour Khalil to UIF Corporation $294,000
William Thomas Prayer, Dollie Williams Prayer to State Employees’ Credit Union $114,000
Bobby G. Tripp Jr. to American Neighborhood Mortgage Acceptance Company LLC $139,428
Michael S. Lampert, Karen M. Lampert to Mortgage Solutions of Colorado LLC $369,900
Ted Lavan Shoemaker Jr., Betty Gail Shoemaker, Thelma Gray Tart to Affiliated Mortgage Services (a/n/o Southern Bank and Trust Company) $775,000
Biggs Construction Inc. to First Bank (d/b/a Select Bank & Trust Company) $300,000
Eastern Wake Properties LLC to Benchmark Community Bank $114,400
Michael E. James, Michelle W. James to Alcova Mortgage LLC $205,000
Angel Barnes to Atlantic Bay Mortgage Group LLC $329,914
Corsco LLC to Southern Bank and Trust Company $275,000
Half Penny Sparrows LLC to First National Bank of Pennsylvania $1,662,500
Justin Wayne Leggett, Amanda Nicole Leggett to Telco Credit Union $145,025
Brittany Star Crumpler to Angel Oak Home Loans LLC $280,101
Erick Leif Henley, Leighann E. Henley to United Bank $150,000
Terry Wayne Little, Angela Everette Little to Truist Bank $155,000
Ronald Weaver to Navy Federal Credit Union $163,000
John J. Cimorelli, Rhonda Cimorelli to KS StateBank $465,000
William E. Talley, Robin Talley to TowneBank Mortgage $310,800
Victoria Trapanotto to Wells Fargo Bank NA $182,150
James Maxwell Fay, Alison Lee Fay to Low VA Rates LLC $183,264
ENC Home Solutions LLC to First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company $172,000
Mark A. Phillips, Luanne R. Phillips to TowneBank-Consumer $100,000
Jason A. Bell to American Neighborhood Mortgage Acceptance Company LLC $278,764
Paula May, Wayne May to Southern Bank and Trust Company $348,500
Taylor Rose Vandiford to Bank of America NA $205,640
Jamal Inc. to First Bank $900,000
Prabhakara Reddy Pakala, Kavitha Pakala to Bank of America NA $246,564
Elizabeth M. Stillman, Angela E. Hollowell to Liberty Home Mortgage Corporation $147,283
Kristina H. Pham to Angel Oak Home Loans LLC $184,000
88 Memorial LLC to North State Bank $1,370,000
Zong Qin Wu to North State Bank $1,370,000
Kong Qi Wang, Yu Feng Wang to North State Bank $1,370,000
Glenn Brooks to DHI Mortgage Company Ltd. $299,465
Isaac Williams, Katlin Hunt to First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company $746,100
M1 Investment Fund LLP to Lima One Capital LLC $103,920
Troy M. Raines to First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company $128,000
Matthew Cox, Katherine Ingram Cox to Alcova Mortgage LLC $161,325
Sharon Lampert Garry to CMG Mortgage Inc. (d/b/a CMG Financial) $240,000
Kunwar R. Singh, Kumud Singh to State Employees’ Credit Union $123,000
Sujan Patel, Shirley Patel to Ally Bank Corp. $723,576
Feng Yang, Xiao Zhen Yang to Transglobal Lending $160,000
Nicole E. Petrocco to Alcova Mortgage LLC $141,300
Michael Stuart Sugg, Donna Sugg to Truist Bank $160,000
Belony Joseph to Rocket Mortgage LLC (f/k/a Quicken Loans LLC) $242,962
Matthew Smith, Chantelle Rein-Smith to Rocket Mortgage LLC (f/k/a Quicken Loans LLC) $450,000
Perry Donell Rodgers to PennyMac Loan Services LLC $130,609
Clifford L. Farrior, Donna M. Farrior to Lakeview Loan Servicing LLC $202,020
Brandon Eugene Bihr to Cardinal Financial Company LP $280,000
Cleo Smikle, Eldred A. Smikle (individually and as agent/attorney-in-fact), Kristy Matthews, Dunstant Smikle, Delores Smickle to Rocket Mortgage LLC (f/k/a Quicken Loans LLC) $195,500