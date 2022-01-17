The following new corporations in Pitt and neighboring counties filed Dec. 13-17 with the N.C. Secretary of State’s office:
Ace the Slay LLC, agent Alisha Davis, 3491 C Evans St., Ste. C, Greenville.
Alpha Group Realtors LLC, agent Timothy Michael Briley, 2006 Welsh Court, Winterville.
Atiyha Properties LLC, agent Mahmoud Atiyha, 1101 Evans St., Greenville.
Avant Anesthesia PLLC, agent Kacie Tracey, 2300 B Sweet Bay Drive, Greenville.
B-Boyod Entertainment LLC, agent Bradford E. Boyd, 509 Brighton Park Drive Apt. 1, Greenville.
Britt Surety and Bail Bonding Company LLC, agent Racheal Britt, 4346 Baker Blvd. Apt. D, Farmville.
BSR Transportation LLC, agent Darvin Louis Richardson Jr., 2501 Hope Farm Drive, Tarboro.
Captain Carl’s Sailing Adventures LLC, agent Carl J. Kessler, 179 McCotters Marine Road, Washington.
Char & Ash LLC, agent Marcus Wayne Conner Jr., 503 Kensington Drive, Greenville.
ChuckStayOnMyGrind Transporting LLC, agent Michael Dickens, 1118 Albemarle Ave., Tarboro.
Corvus AI Inc., agent Jon P. Busa, 497 Chambers Point Road, Belhaven.
Danso Logistics LLC, agent Andrea Jones, 1420 Council Lane, Greenville.
Dixie Grading LLC, agent Wesley Nichols, 4940 Marvin Taylor Road, Ayden.
East Carolina Gellyball LLC, agent Aaron Scott Lemon, 357 Laurie Ellis Road, Winterville.
Empire Professionals LLC, agent Annette R. Hart, 4411 Williams St., Ayden.
Everclear Power Washing LLC, agent William Cole Lancaster, 963 Brompton Lane, Greenville.
From Start To Finish LLC, agent Montera Santell Cogdell, 3685 Taylor Road, Farmville.
GR8 Properties LLC, agent Jonathan S. Gavigan, 921 Charlton Place, Greenville.
Grover Gaming Printing LLC, agent Christian E. Porter, 1698 E. Arlington Blvd., Greenville.
Hair Gone Madd Inc. LLC, agent Aaron R. Ward, 504 A. Dexter St., Greenville.
Handyman Services by Derrick LLC, agent Derrick Timothy Pettaway, 4362 McNair Road, Tarboro.
His & Hers Load Runners LLC, agent Alexis Simone Duncan, 400 S. Greene St. Apt. 427, Greenville.
Hussien Inc., agent Maher Hussien Ahmad, 3803 Tyler Drive, Winterville.
JAZ Investment Group LLC, agent Antonio Bunn, 204 E. Arlington Blvd. Ste. C, Greenville.
Kamp, Roberts & Associates PLLC, agent Bradley Orr Roberts, 1701 S.E. Greenville Blvd., Greenville.
Kind of Carrington LLC, agent Carrington R. Bailey, 2712 W. Arlington Blvd. Apt. 106, Greenville.
Landmark Halal Market LLC, agent Nasser Mekaoui, 3243 Landmark St., Greenville.
Linguistics LLC, agent Trevonn Wilson, 3681 Williams St., Farmville.
Lock N Roll Logistics LLC, agent Ieasha S. Finch, 1344 Grace St., Greenville.
Mack & Sandra Trucking LLC, agent Sandra Nicholson, 4826 Aberdeen Court, Ayden.
Madd Inc Street Apparel LLC, agent Aaron R. Ward, 504 A Dexter St., Greenville.
Milano Pedi Spa LLC, agent Hung Le Nguyen, 4003 Hidden Laurel Court, Greenville.
MKC Logistics LLC, agent Amos Lee Taylor, 2956 J.A. Manning Road, Bethel.
Modern Guru Transportation Services LLC, agent Bol Mou Bol, 331 Lake Road, Greenville.
Mr. Apply Pressha LLC, agent Gary Griffin, 483 Water St., Grifton.
New Reality Realty LLC, agent Dennis H. Barber III, 740 S.E. Greenville Blvd. Ste. #400, Greenville.
Precious & Maggie LLC, agent Woodie Bennett Wilson, 1759 Black Jack-Simpson Road, Greenville.
Primetime Edge LLC, agent Joshua Jason Healy, 3003 Mulberry Lane Unit D, Greenville.
TB Realty LLC, agent Tyndall Jones Brock, 1157 Jack Jones Road, Winterville.
The Black Runway LLC, agent Shaneeka Grimes, 1530 Evans St. Ste. 213, Greenville.
Tomy Styles LLC, agent Tomas Aguilar Aguilar, 310 Rest A Bit Road, Tarboro.
Triple B #31 LLC, agent Hyman J. Brody, 530 S.E. Greenville Blvd. Ste. 200, Greenville.
UltraSanitary LLC, agent Thomas C. Morse, 1313 Hemlock Drive, Greenville.