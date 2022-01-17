The following deeds were recorded with the Pitt County Register of Deeds from Nov. 11-17. Each $2 in revenue stamps is equal to $1,000 in valuation. (No fee required.)
William Gray Blount Jr., Nicole L. Blount, Edward Hunter Blount, Kara B. Blount to Joy Temple Church of Deliverance Inc.: parcel, Greenville $15
Randi Lynn Gerwatosky, William Travis Ricks to Ahmad Ibrahim Ebdah: Lot 1, Block E, Fairline subdivision, Addition No. 1, Greenville $360
Darius C. Crumb, Jasmine Crumb to Kayla Roberts: Lot 104, Unit 5, Building J, Vancroft Townhomes, Section 2, Winterville Township $286
Wibedi Inc. to Michael E. Allen: Unit 42, Colindale Court, Phase III, Winterville Township $250
Patrina Whitaker, Curtis Whitaker to Patrina Whitaker: Lot 5, Field of Dreams, Grifton quitclaim
Lapco Investments LLC to Nereo Alvarez Pablo: Lot 209 Rivercreek subdivision, Section 10
Mark A. Davis (individually and as executor), Luann Elizabeth Harris, Anthony Harris, Ashley Odom, Jonathan Odom, George Preston Davis III, Matthew Davis to Casey S. Wainright, Adam Wainright: Lots 2 (portion) and 3, Block A, Country Club Hills subdivision, Grifton Township $400
John C. Skeen, Renee G. Skeen to Nicholas Perez: Lots 6 and 7 (portions), Block I, Harrington-Williams subdivision $346
Aron Haywood, Jessica Haywood to Christopher McPhillips: Lot 97, Woodridge North, Phase III, Winterville Township $546
Lottie Jean Dawson to Charles E. Mitchell Sr., Sandra Sugg Mitchell: Lot 3, C.T. Jackson subdivision, Grifton-Gum Swamp Road $46
Jordan Scott Evans, Carrie Starling Evans (t/t/a Carrie Elizabeth Starling) to Mary W. Morris: Lot 6, Copper Creek subdivision $494
Lewis Land Development LLC to Charles Keith Kirkman, Windy S. Kirkman: Unit 202, Building 1909, Covengton Square Condominiums, Winterville Township $330
Benjamin Alton Gardner Jr. to Reel Estate Sails LLC: parcel, Chicod Township $50
Bill Clark Homes of Greenville LLC to Abigail Rose Stanley, Marcus Duane Stanley: Lot 105, Davenport Farms at Emerald Park, Phase 4 $422
Ham Equipment LLC, Ham Agribusiness LLC to Woodridge Timber Inc.: 10.5 acres, Farmville Township; 9.5 acres, Farmville Township $80 (timber)
Robert Alan Horton (co-trustee), Sally Stewart Horton (co-trustee) to Sean Lacov, Kristine M. Lacov: Lot 57, Waterford subdivision, Section 3, Phase 2 $1,250
DPP Properties LLC to Ashley Capps, Ashleigh H. Capps: Lot 8, Star Hill Farm subdivision, Greenville Township $1,000
Charles Michael McCoy, Angela Austin McCoy to Wilson Rental Solutions LLC: Lot 17, Huntingridge subdivision, Falkland Township $318
Jan P. Ormond (f/k/a Jan C. Pulley) to Jan P. Ormond, James Ormond: 5 acres, Swift Creek Township
William Todd Leary to Amy Elaine Watson: Lot 16, Sherwin Downs, Section II, Grimesland Township $410
Carrie Anne Joyner (individually and as executor), Glenn M. Joyner, Rhonda H. Joyner, Jeffrey L. Joyner, Denise S. Yalenty to Darryl Land, Mary Frances Land: Lot 26, Glenwood subdivision, Grimesland Township $510
Nancy H. Biggs, Donald Eugene House (individually and as attorney-in-fact) to Nancy H. Biggs, Donald E. House: Lot 19, Summers Walk, Chicod Township $3
James Cotten Smith, Wanda P. Smith (t/t/a Wanda T. Smith) to James Cotten Smith, Wanda P. Smith: 8.10 acres quitclaim
James A. Nelson Jr., Elizabeth N. Nelson to Robert Starks, Kathleen Starks: Lot 17, Block K, Bedford subdivision, Section One $1,180
Helex Enterprises LLC to Elijah Jackson, Lonnetta Michelle Jackson: 0.57 acre, Pactolus Township; 1.955 acres, Pactolus Township $580
Timothy W. Bland, Wendy Bland to Natasha Webb, Timothy Moore Webb: Lot 36, Block B, Shenandoah, Greenville Township $110
Jonathan Eric Tripp, Linda C. Tripp to Timothy Moore Webb, Natasha Webb: Lot 35, Block B, Shenandoah $110
Jerel Marquis Northern, Karen Ann Northern to Bradford Snowney, Ruth Rippon Snowney: Lot 123, Block 12, West Haven Annex, Ayden $350
Jonathan Eric Tripp, Linda C. Tripp (a/t/a Linda O. Tripp) to Timothy Moore Webb, Natasha Webb: Lot 33, Block B, Shenandoah $110
Dennis E. Bottoms, Brenda B. Bottoms to Edwin Wilian Hernandez: 0.15 acre, Farmville Township $120
Liberato Biscardi, Antonietta Biscardi to R & C Basden Legacy LLC: Unit 105-B, Willoughby Park Condominium, Section 11, Winterville Township $180
Roberto Luis Perea to 413 Hudson St LLC: Lot 9, Block F, Riverdale subdivision, Greenville $70
Patrick Bodway, Rodger Manning to Day Consultants LLC: 0.31 acre, Ayden Township $31
James S. Perry (guardian) to Brenda M. Foreman, Lloydine Elizabeth Foreman: Lot 8, Lincoln Park subdivision, Farmville Township; Lot 12, Lincoln Park subdivision, Farmville Township; Lot 126, Lincoln Park subdivision, Farmville Township; Lots 139 and 140, Lincoln Park subdivision, Farmville Township (guardian’s)
Edwin D. Santiago Sr., Marilyn Santiago to Kanamyl Torres, Eliezer Torres: 1.3185 acres $60
W.G. Pollard Jr. to Karen Northern, Jerel Northern: Lot 104, Unit 6, Building A, Vancroft Townhomes, Section 2, Winterville Township $210
Pamela G. Jones, William R. Jones Jr. to George Elias Alexander Jones: Lot 4, Block O, Greensprings development, Greenville Township
Paula F. Kermon to Thomas D. Green, Maureen Green: Lot 307, Brook Valley subdivision, Section VII, Greenville Township $532
Julian J. White, Heather White to Marinaro Scarborough, Constance Scarborough: Lot 75, Woodridge North subdivision, Phase III $440
Tracy H. Stroud (guardian) to North Highland Properties Inc.: 2.227 acres; 0.198 acre, N.C.S.R. 1724, Swift Creek Township $420
Cynthia Ballenger, Brandon Peters to Andrew F. Knight, Annie K. Knight: 2.4 acres; 4.51 acres, Greenville; 1.8257 acres $1,480
Elizabeth Lee Carson Stephenson, Hale Hampton Stephenson, Samuel David Carson Jr. (executor) to Samuel David Carson Jr. (one-half undivided interest): 1.412 acres, Belvoir Township $168
Elizabeth Lee Carson Stephenson, Hale Hampton Stephenson, Samuel David Carson Jr. (executor) to Samuel David Carson Jr. (one-fourth undivided interest): 80.43 acres, Belvoir Township $109
Susan Elaine Bass (t/t/a Susan Bass Strickland), James Bradford Hickman to Carol Jenkins (a/k/a Carol Lynne Jenkins): Lot 10, Windsong, Chicod Township $672
Grover Quinn Morris, Carolyn S. Morris to Kathleen Susanna Cruz, Orlando Cruz: Lot 14, Sandalwood subdivision $520
Tabeal Woodmount Uzziel, Mark D. Green to Tabeal Woodmount Uzziel: Unit 6, Building K, Dudley’s Grant, Section 7
Ramesh Raj Mishra, Manisha Tiwari to Nep Properties LLC: Unit 1, Building C, Spring Village Townhomes, Greenville; Unit E, Building 1, Rownetree Woods Townhomes, Falkland Township quitclaim