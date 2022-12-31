Rain showers in the morning with numerous thunderstorms developing in the afternoon. High around 70F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 100%..
December 31, 2022
GREENVILLE
The City of Greenville Inspections Department issued the following permits for Dec. 3-9:
White Construction & Design, 2725 E. 14th St., commercial addition, $8,000,000.
CareMaster LLC, 702 W.H. Smith Blvd., commercial repair, $72,000.
Aldridge & Southerland Builders Inc., 1709 Forest Hill Drive, residential addition, $30,000.
No contractor listed, 2137 Moxie Lane, residential conversion, $5,000.
Elect Builders Inc., 207 Glenwood Ave., residential project, $123,000.
D.R. Horton Inc., 4651 Slatestone Drive, residential single-family dwelling, $263,600.
PITT COUNTY
The Pitt County Inspections Department issued the following permits for Nov. 23-29:
Levi C. Smith, 2531 River Oak Drive, Greenville, pool, $25,600.
Bill Clark Homes of Greenville LLC, 2922 Landon Drive, Greenville, single-family house with attached garage, $238,040.
Paul B. Brechtelsbauer, 2702 Wesley Church Road, Farmville, single-family modular residence, $194,560.
William Charvat, 3059 Ballards Crossroads Road, Greenville, residential renovation, $78,892.
Dora Maria Sanchez, 2973 N.C. 33 West, Greenville, roof addition, $2,000.
East SUQ Properties LLC, 3905 Hudsons Crossroads Road, Greenville, detached residential accessory, $25,000.
