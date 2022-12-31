The following deeds of trust were recorded with the Pitt County Register of Deeds from Sept. 15-21:
Rhodes & Rhodes Rental LLC to Southern Bank and Trust Company $200,000
Rain showers in the morning with numerous thunderstorms developing in the afternoon. High around 70F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 100%..
Rain ending early. Partial clearing late. Low 52F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%.
Updated: December 31, 2022 @ 1:03 am
The following deeds of trust were recorded with the Pitt County Register of Deeds from Sept. 15-21:
Rhodes & Rhodes Rental LLC to Southern Bank and Trust Company $200,000
Roy Kenneth Griswold to Wells Fargo Bank NA $340,000
Beth Bukoski to Atlantic Bay Mortgage Group LLC $160,000
Brent Shadoe Elliot to Truist Bank $221,310
Kenneth R. Artis, Jacqueline Brown Artis to TowneBank Mortgage $330,000
Janice E. Duffie, Clayton E. Duffie to Go Mortgage LLC $265,109
Sheree L. Moye-Johnson, Joseph Louis Johnson Jr. to Hometown Lenders Inc. $321,077
Sheila Denise Weathersbee to State Employees’ Credit Union $115,200
Mary B. McLawhorn, Richard L. Griffin to Camilla Brewer Hines $170,000
Ashley Owens to Local Government Federal Credit Union $187,000
Jillian Thompson to State Employees’ Credit Union $124,000
Devin Gray Dixon, Lawson Davis Dixon to Truist Bank $243,285
4JFarms LLC to Southern Bank and Trust Company $320,000
Ellis Andrew Pickens to Affiliated Mortgage Services (a/n/o Southern Bank and Trust Company) $172,500
Dan Jacobo, Keith Abramo, Jonathan Alan Brock to Judy Hardy $100,000
Alexander W. Ramsey, Melissa A. Padgett to Alpha Mortgage Corporation $176,000
Timothy A. Turner, Christy W. Turner to Rocket Mortgage LLC $205,942
Jennisue Kolczynski, William Bogey Jr. to Southern Bank and Trust Company $150,000
Sunbelt Portfolio II LLC to PCRED II Lending IV LLC $115,000,000
Joshua Andrew Moran, Kera Ruth Moran to Rocket Mortgage LLC $228,150
Brady Adam Knowles, Mary Beth Knowles to IncredibleBank $4,328,000
Brady Adam Knowles, Mary Beth Knowles to IncredibleBank $500,000
JLM Fremont LLC to TruStone Financial Credit Union $912,000
William Anthony High to State Employees’ Credit Union $473,550
Andrew Marlow to Mortgage Research Center LLC (d/b/a Veterans United Home Loans) $255,000
Jennifer Neague to Angel Oak Home Loans LLC $190,000
Roger Lynn Eason to State Employees’ Credit Union $218,700
Neal Michael Bingham to State Employees’ Credit Union $190,000
Pirate Parking LLC to William L. Holland $190,000
James Lawrence Wartner, Kathryn Marie Wartner to First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company $244,900
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.