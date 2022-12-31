The following new corporations in Pitt and neighboring counties filed Oct. 24-28 with the N.C. Secretary of State’s office:
12th Street Properties LLC, agent Walton P. O’Neal III, 365 Pamlico St., Belhaven.
252 Auto Group LLC, agent Emmanuel Bautista, 2114 Wesley Lane, Greenville.
Amorie Transport LLC, agent Hassan Johnson, 4888 Cherry Run Road, Washington.
Better Beauty Care PLLC (p/l/n Better Botox Care PLLC), agent Andre’ Dean Frederick, 1413 Addison Court, Winterville.
Bleriam LLC, agent Pamela Bell, 328 Sequoia Drive, Greenville.
Briarwood HOA LLC, agent Christopher A. Moody, 9 Wisteria Lane, Greenville.
Burroughs 5 Boat Detailing LLC, agent Bradley Burroughs, 952 Zeb Lane, Greenville.
CM Family Farms LLC, agent Tyler McCullen, 723 Oakdale Road, Snow Hill.
Excel Hose & Hydraulics LLC, agent Entity Solutions LLC, 108 S. Pitt St., Greenville.
Family and Friends Funnel Cakes, nonprofit, agent Curtis Speller, 907 Allen Road, Greenville.
Happy Home Properties LLC, agent Robert Anthony Davis, 524 Westminster Circle, Greenville.
HardWay’s Cycles and Garage LLC, agent Erick L. Parker, 407 Aztec Lane, Greenville.
HB ATM Service Corp., agent Hafedh Sayde, 2553 Amanda Place, Winterville.
Healthy Motion LLC, agent Alex Pappas, CPA, PA, 502-C Red Banks Road, Greenville.
Holley & Holley Construction LLC, agent Herman L. Holley, 314 Holley Road, Merry Hill.
Home Girl Services LLC (p/l/n Home Girl Real Estate and Marketing LLC), agent Genevia Windley, 219 Singletree Drive, Greenville.
Humble Dwellings LLC, agent Kristy Ann Askew, 2625 Charles Blvd., Greenville.
Hustler Entertainment LLC, agent Jermaine L. Gibbs, 3308 A Parkway Court, Greenville.
Indigreen Property Owners Association, nonprofit, agent Keystone Property Management, 308 S.E. Greenville Blvd. Ste. B2, Greenville.
Jet Nails LLC, agent Liem Van Truong, 2412A Chavis Drive, Greenville.
KeeProductions LLC, agent Markeevious Diquez Arrington, 2406 Glenda St., Winterville.
La Carreta Western Store LLC, agent Raul Ramirez, 1029 Sedbrook Lane, Winterville.
Lakers Transportation LLC, agent Michael Clark, 1209 Peyton Circle, Greenville.
Lapco Properties LLC, agent Joshua Lappin, 929 Megan Drive, Greenville.
Littlelots LLC, agent Elizabeth Moseley Selleck, 402 Kirby Grane Ave., Bath.
LONR LLC, agent Herman Drake, 732 N.C. 45, Merry Hill.
Lucia Specialized Hauling of VA Inc., agent Amy Alston Wells, 498 Red Banks Road, Greenville.
Ly Ruiz LLC, agent Yesenia Cisneros, 63 Brittany Court, Tarboro.
Majestic Cleaning Services LLC, agent Songia Rodman, 1105 Nicholson St., Washington.
Mumford Road Properties LLC, agent Travis W. Albea, 401 W. First St., Greenville.
New Town One Stop Tobacco Shop LLC, agent Debra Outerbridge, 2199 Alpine Taylor Road, Greenville.
Partners In Action Community Programs, nonprofit, agent Craig Godley, 1891 Mill Hole Road, Washington.
RSA Services LLC, agent Ricardo Sanchez Alvarez, 3654 New Town Court, Farmville.
Sequent Engineering PLLC, agent Joseph Todd Rouse, 3380 Ivy Road, Greenville.
Stokes Family Transportation LLC, agent Danny Stokes, 2041 Quail Ridge Road Unit D, Greenville.
Tello Framing Service LLC, agent Albino Ramirez, 10144 U.S. 17 South, Vanceboro.
The Credit Repair Helpdesk LLC, agent Lilli B. Anderson, 2120 E. Fire Tower Road #107 PMB #97, Greenville.
The Focus Hub LLC, agent Campbell Training & Consulting Inc., 1290 E. Arlington Blvd. Ste. 132, Greenville.
WRC and HRC LLC, agent Hal Ryland Cox, 1510 W. Fifth St., Washington.
You Are the Missing Piece, nonprofit, agent Quinlan L. Green, 740 S.E. Greenville Blvd. Ste. 400-293, Greenville.
Your Choice Transit LLC, agent Jalen Smith, 2249 N. Main St., Tarboro.
