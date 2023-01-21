Jan. 23 Building Permits Jan 21, 2023 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save GREENVILLEThe City of Greenville Inspections Department issued the following permits for Dec. 26-30:Dooleymack Constructors of South Carolina LLC, 3100 Stantonsburg Road, commercial building, $1,137,500.H & T General Contracting, 109 S.E. Greenville Blvd. 104, commercial remodel, $15,000.No contractor listed, 3404 N.C. 43 North, commercial modular housing, $22,000.JES Tarheel LLC, 104 N. Longmeadow Road, residential alteration, $5,000.Regional Foundation & Crawl Space Repair, 112 Hawthorne Road, residential alteration, $14,249.42.Justice Home Improvements Inc., 3113 Rolston Road, residential alteration, $8,500.Tozer Builders Inc., 202 Bristol Court, residential alteration, $22,500.PITT COUNTYThe Pitt County Inspections Department issued the following permits for Dec. 14-20:Jay A. Audino, 2366 Waverly Hill Drive, Greenville, pool, $24,480.Gisela Martinez Hernandez, 448 Chicora St., Grimesland, residential addition, $57,600.P & CHC LLC, 2103 Colton Court, Greenville, single-family house with attached garage, $176,920.Glenn W. Harris, 2994 Mobleys Bridge Road, Grimesland, foundation, no estimate.Grimes Built Construction LLC, 3494 Old Creek Road, Greenville, single-family house with attached garage, $148,120.Grimes Built Construction LLC, 3558 Old Creek Road, Greenville, single-family house, $134,800.Grimes Built Construction LLC, 3490 Old Creek Road, Greenville, single-family house with attached garage, $149,360.Johnnie Lee Brown, 1050 Mac Allen Road, Winterville, single-family house, $271,880.Jordan Cayton, 2336 Soddy Lane, Grimesland, single-family house with attached garage, $213,240.Leon R. Hardee, 1511 Cotton Farm Lane, Greenville, residential storage building, no estimate.Carlos Corona Bautista, 6580 U.S. 13, Farmville, Lot 2, residential renovation, $1,252,800. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Latest e-Edition The Daily Reflector To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Reflector Special Editions Ayden Magazine - Fall/Winter 2022 Inspire Magazine 2022 Winterville Magazine - November 2022 What 2 Watch SENC Magazine - Winter 2022 Eastern Living - November 2022 Albemarle Magazine - Winter 2022 Her Magazine - November 2022 Best of Greenville - 2022 Greene Living - Fall 2022 Brew Scene - Fall 2022 Living in Pitt County - 2022