Jan. 23 Deeds of Trust Jan 21, 2023

The following deeds of trust were recorded with the Pitt County Register of Deeds from Oct. 6-12:Demitra Alexandra Canoutas, Suzan Marie Perry to State Employees' Credit Union $268,500Charlotte K. Cogdell to State Employees' Credit Union $152,000Restore 2 More LLC to Robert Rhodes II (trustee) $185,000Tram Investments Inc. to First Bank $350,000Terry Randolph, Rebecca Randolph to Rocket Mortgage LLC (f/k/a Quicken Loans LLC) $176,638Harr-Brew Properties Inc. to First Bank $2,000,000Carlisle Rental & Investment LLC to First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company $100,000Sung Kim to Colonial National Mortgage (d/o Colonial Savings FA) $183,350Savannah Claire Rose, James Hunter Rose to Atlantic Bay Mortgage Group LLC $209,000Farrington Trace Senior LLC to North Carolina Housing Finance Agency $475,000Timothy Wilbur Mitchell Jr. to State Employees' Credit Union $184,000Roham R. Lahiji to Alcova Mortgage LLC $164,250