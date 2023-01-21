The following new corporations in Pitt and neighboring counties filed Nov. 14-18 with the N.C. Secretary of State’s office:
”BigTime” Mobile Home Movers LLC, agent Wanda Murry, 3828 Wilkerson Blvd., Farmville.
Abundance Real Estate Investors LLC, agent AREI Management LLC, 3608 Williams St., Farmville.
Autism Transitional Living Program LLC, agent Michael N.C. Daniels, 1217 Cross Creek Circle, Greenville.
Barrow Ecommerce LLC, agent Tyler Mitchell Barrow, 600 S.E. Greenville Blvd. Ste. H, Greenville.
BH Dogz & Snacks LLC, agent Jessie Tyson, 1614 Anderson Road, Greenville.
BrightEye Cleaning Service LLC, agent Vicky Sessoms, 265 Tall Oaks Road, Tarboro.
Canna-Eats LLC, agent Khaliliah Shanell Tillery-Edwards, 811 Washington St., Washington.
Dixie Greene Properties LLC, agent Stanton Hines Dixon, 1492 Hull Road, Snow Hill.
ENC Realty Group LLC, agent Stephen F. Horne III, 300 Cotanche St., Greenville.
G-Vegas Smoke & Vape Inc., agent Zahi Darawsheh, 1913 Limerick Lane, Winterville.
Hamidi Future LLC, agent Nachida Hamidi, 1704 Rondo Drive, Greenville.
Hayes Legacy Trucking LLC, agent Deontra Jermaine Hayes, 720 Meadow Road, Colerain.
Howards Hauling & Logistics LLC, agent Ernest Howard, 1808 Springfield Road, Rocky Mount.
KathGriffi LLC, agent Katharine Ann Griffiths, 6911 Stantonsburg Road, Farmville.
KCC Outreach Inc., nonprofit, agent Rosemarie S. O’neal, 1405 S.W. Greenville Blvd., Greenville.
Keydet Catering LLC, agent Wilson Brown, 4421 Oaksong Drive, Greenville.
Limitless In Visions Evolving Designs LLC, agent Dikita Barnes, 319 Cozy Lane, Greenville.
Lollygagger Spirits LLC, agent Paul Jon Cottrell, 819 E. Fourth St., Washington.
Matthew Outlaw Ventures LLC, agent Matthew Cole Outlaw, 619 Legacy Court Apt. 115, Winterville.
Moving on the Move LLC, agent Dawn M. Lee, 1212 A Masters Lane, Greenville.
Nichols & Company of NC LLC, agent Amy Alston Wells, 498 Red Banks Road, Greenville.
NMB LLC, agent Nicholas McArthur Bennett, 419 Beasley Drive, Greenville.
Parker’s Services Inc., agent Trey Parker, 3940 Bostic Drive Apt. 306, Greenville.
Payton’s LLC, agent Jamerus Payton, 1104 Bermuda Road, Rocky Mount.
Psbless Consultants LLC, agent Pamela Swaby Wooten, 383 Crimson Drive, Winterville.
Restoration and Life, nonprofit, agent Anahi Zapata, 7315 Pitt St., Grimesland.
River Sunset Corp., agent Katy S. LaBarbera, 306 Hackney Ave., Washington.
Show & Prove Productions LLC, agent Dequah Northern, 600 Glendale Drive Apt. B2, Greenville.
Speller Enterprises LLC, agent Curtis Speller, 907 Allen Road, Greenville.
Tactical Pack K-9 Foundation, nonprofit, agent John A. Pollard, 503 Trade St., Tarboro.
The High Place LLC, agent Tyron Wooten, 2736 W. Arlington Blvd. Apt. 105, Greenville.
The Mac Program, nonprofit, agent Masia H. El, 2413 Rebecca Dare Lane, Greenville.
The Merry Apple LLC, agent Athalia Trammel, 104 Blackwater Drive, Winterville.
Turfshield LLC, agent Drew Scott Ramsey, 105 N. Harper St., Snow Hill.
