Jan. 23 Pitt-Greenville Deeds Jan 21, 2023 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The following deeds were recorded with the Pitt County Register of Deeds from Aug. 3-9. Each $2 in revenue stamps is equal to $1,000 in valuation. (No fee required.)H. Don Mills Jr., Paula F. Mills, Janette L. Mills, Karen M. Corey, Victor T. Corey to Sharon Leah Register: lot, Chicod Township $330Arthur Allen, Bettie P. Allen to Kimbley Allen-Cox, Tory V. Cox: parcel, Grimesland Township giftKevin Craft to Kevin Craft, Concetta Craft: 0.8616 acre, Ayden TownshipSue Ellen Bridgers (trustee), Wayland Abbott Hunsucker to Elizabeth Hunsucker Burtnett, Paula Hunsucker Stafford: parcel, WintervilleDeborah Griffin to Deborah Griffin, Amanda Hope Griffin: two lots, Simpson Street, SimpsonWilliam L. Blount, Elizabeth Blount to B.P. Investments Inc.: Lot 18A, Bent Creek subdivision, Phase 3, GreenvilleB.P. Investments Inc. to BP Ag LLC: 91.0 acres and 32.3 acres, Bethel and Carolina townshipsRobert Parker Pulliam Jr. (as trustee and executor) to Robert Parker Pulliam Jr., Kathryn O. Pulliam: 55.68 acres; tract (with exception)Kimberly Wilcox Hardee (now Willis), Barry Michael Willis to Barry Michael Willis, Kimberly Wilcox Willis: Lot 14, Glennwood Properties, Grimesland Township Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Latest e-Edition The Daily Reflector To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Reflector Special Editions Ayden Magazine - Fall/Winter 2022 Inspire Magazine 2022 Winterville Magazine - November 2022 What 2 Watch SENC Magazine - Winter 2022 Eastern Living - November 2022 Albemarle Magazine - Winter 2022 Her Magazine - November 2022 Best of Greenville - 2022 Greene Living - Fall 2022 Brew Scene - Fall 2022 Living in Pitt County - 2022