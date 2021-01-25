GREENVILLE
The City of Greenville Inspections Department issued the following permits for Jan. 4-15:
Keystone Management Co., 3292 Colony Court, commercial addition, $14,880.
Keystone Management Co., 3286 Colony Court, commercial addition, $14,880.
Mosley Construction Company, 3209 N.C. 43 North, commercial alteration, $79,200.
Rick Shipman Construction Inc., 3801 S. Memorial Drive, Winterville, commercial alteration, $368,830.
Eastern Structural Renovations, 608 Hudson St. A, residential duplex alteration, $60,500.
Eastern Structural Renovations, 608 Hudson St. B, residential duplex alteration, $60,500.
Meridian Design/Build of NC LLC, 101 Hooker Road, commercial garage/carport, $230,400.
Unshakable Builders Inc., 3920 W. Vancroft Circle 8, Winterville, commercial multi-family townhome, $50,000.
AG’s Home Solutions LLC, 407 Lancelot Drive, residential addition, $27,700.
The Meeks Group Inc., 3103 Merriewood Lane 20, residential addition, $250,000.
Dudley Construction Inc., 1980 Old River Road 3, residential addition, $4,937.19.
CareMaster LLC, 3457 Westgate Drive C-46B, residential alteration, $82,280.
Regional Waterproofing Inc., 1510 Hammersmith Drive 492, Winterville, residential alteration, $78,100.
No contractor/owner listed, 122 Wilkshire Drive, residential alteration, $11,000.
Bill Clark Homes of Greenville LLC, 201 Jack Place, Winterville, residential single-family, $272,850.
First Colony Construction Co., 3509 Devereux Lane, residential single-family, $250,275.
First Colony Construction Co., 3913 Colony Woods Drive, residential single-family, $228,600.
Hudson Brothers Construction Company, 1055 S. Elm St., commercial alterations, $110,000.
GBA Builders, 5900 Martin Luther King Jr. Highway, commercial alterations, $2,740,000.
The Overton Group, 1725 W. Arlington Blvd. 102, commercial alterations, $80,000.
B & J Home Improvement, 3112 Rolston Road 17, residential additions, $24,000.
A. Elks Construction Inc., 3038 Dartmouth Drive, residential additions, $68,000.
Tozer Builders Inc., 601 Chesapeake Place 25, residential alterations, $357,500.
Carolina Home Exteriors, 217 W. Meath Drive 4, Winterville, residential alterations, $19,000.
Yes Solar Solutions, 3802 Sheffield Court, residential alterations, $253,330.
No Limit Contracting & Design, 312 Scottish Court, residential alterations, $38,875.
Southern Development Group Inc., 732 Megan Drive, residential single-family, $247,650.
John Paul Corey Construction, 3405 Star Hill Farm Road, residential single-family, $785,000.
JJ & T Builders LLC, 4000 Dunhagan Road, residential swimming pool, $37,000.
WINTERVILLE
The Town of Winterville Inspections Department issued the following permits for Jan. 11-15:
Will Kuhn Homes LLC, 537 Norberry Drive, single-family dwelling, $198,730.
Will Kuhn Homes LLC, 549 Norberry Drive, single-family dwelling, $178,830.
Will Kuhn Homes LLC, 543 Norberry Drive, single-family dwelling, $170,730.
Will Kuhn Homes LLC, 509 Norberry Drive, single-family dwelling, $180,530.
G & N Mini Storage LLC, 951 Worthington Road, commercial addition, $117,247.
David Chadwick Harris, 2895 Little Gem Circle, single-family dwelling, $220,000.
Chester Ray Hicks, 2464 Mill St., single-family restoration/alteration/repair, $10,500.
PITT COUNTY
The Pitt County Inspections Department issued the following permits for Dec. 23-Jan. 5:
Gary John Mullen, 1618 Deep Run Road, Greenville, residential pool house, no estimate.
Stephanie Thremaine Sanders, 555 Seville Road, Greenville, single-family house with attached garage, $137,200.
Bill Clark Homes of Greenville LLC, 3021 Beddard Road, Greenville, single-family house with attached garage, $275,560.
Jody Ray Andrews, 2824 Old Creek Road, Greenville, residential storage building, no estimate.
Unshakable Builders Inc., 2213 Briley Road, Greenville, single-family house, $120,400.
Andrew W. Reynolds, 3833 Hog Market Road, Farmville, residential garage, $28,000.
BMS Builders LLC, 1513 Fox Hollow Drive, Ayden, single-family house with attached garage, $281,120.
Sherri Lynn Kephart, 5408 N.C. 102 East, Grimesland, residential renovation, $25,000.
Stephen G. Rhue, 2024 Wesley Lane, Greenville, leanto, $2,500.
Stuart Michael Edwards, 1066 Black Jack-Simpson Road, Greenville, residential barn, no estimate.