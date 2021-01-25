The following new corporations in Pitt and neighboring counties filed Dec. 21-25 with the N.C. Secretary of State’s office:
ABHW Concrete III LLC, agent Manfred D. Alligood Jr., 1935 W. Fifth St., Washington.
Baker Boys LLC, agent Jocelyn Elaine Long, 5747 River Road, Washington.
C & C Breeders LLC, agent Roland L. Sanderson Jr., 3667 Craft Road, Grifton.
Challow LLC, agent Chandler Hallow, 1944 Willoughcroft Drive, Greenville.
Citadel Solutions LLC, agent Joshua M. Bolafka, 2891 N.C 92 East, Washington.
Corning Data International Inc., agent Ryan S. Peterson, 3700 South Bend Road, Winterville.
Coyote Express Transport LLC, agent Michelle Peet, 205 Clifton Meadows Drive, Washington.
Creative Uplift LLC, agent Lathan E. Turner, 2215 A Brookville Drive, Greenville.
Dennis Did It LLC, agent Gregory Womble, 2449 Leggett Road, Rocky Mount.
Eight Twelve Holdings LLC, agent Robert A. Hall, 809 Bremerton Drive, Greenville.
Grecia Services LLC, agent Kecia D. Adams Council, 689 Alexandria Lane, Winterville.
Katherine Edwards Decor LLC, agent Velma Carter Waters, 545 Cedar Acres Drive, Chocowinity.
Kei Boutique LLC, agent Keimesha Latoya Harris, 389 Cooper St., Winterville.
Klock Wise LLC, agent Allen Williams, 4548 Stantonsburg Road, Greenville.
Molly’s Child Care Center Inc., agent Plummer Hart, 1592 Springbrook Drive, Rocky Mount.
Morales Repair Inc., agent Antonio J. Morales Barrios, 3838 Hocutt Lane, Grimesland.
N.A.F. Transportation Services LLC, agent Tameika Farmer, 502 Otis Ave., Princeville.
N2T LLC, agent Natasha Milee Horne, 1328 Sycamore St., Rocky Mount.
Ols Transportation LLC, agent Otis Lee Smith, 1629 Upland Drive, Greenville.
Paint N Hang LLC, agent Latoya Bell, 210 S. Biggs St., Williamston.
PS Jones High School Alumni Inc., nonprofit, agent James H. Smallwood, 4624 U.S. Highway 17 North, Washington.
Smith Clean Hearts LLC, agent Jasman Smith, 906 Autumn Drive, Greenville.
Stevens Solar Solutions LLC, agent Andrew James Stevens, 3426 Charter Oaks Drive, Farmville.
The Connecting Center, nonprofit, agent Ryan Chandler, 2540 Brookville Drive Ste. B, Greenville.
Thorpe & Thorpe Transport LLC, agent Shameka Thorpe, 1113 Goldrock Road, Rocky Mount.
Trifecta Dream Homes LLC, agent Billy Langston, 409 W. Main St. Ste. 105, Washington.
WB Automart LLC, agent Crystal Rene Wiggins, 2850 Salisbury Road, Robersonville.
World of Works LLC, agent Veronica West, 2521 Bluff View Court Unit A, Greenville.
Xodus LLC, agent Monica D. Allen, 4274 N.C. 33 West, Greenville.