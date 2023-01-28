Jan. 30 Building Permits Jan 28, 2023 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The City of Greenville Inspections Department issued the following permits for Jan. 2-6:Venture Construction Co., 3701 Martin Luther King Jr. Highway, commercial convenience store, $672,500.P. West Company Inc. (d/b/a Custom Building Company), 201 Government Circle, commercial interior alterations, $124,500.ARK General Contracting LLC, 1905 Turnbury Drive, commercial alterations, $29,700.J.C. Hazelton Builders LLC, 226 W. Eighth St. B, commercial renovations, $1,200,000.Tyler Williams Builders LLC, 517 Plymouth Drive, residential addition, $28,500.Venture Construction Co., 3701 Martin Luther King Jr. Highway, commercial fuel canopy, $656,625.Venture Construction Co., 3701 Martin Luther King Jr. Highway, commercial car wash, $156,250.PITT COUNTYThe Pitt County Inspections Department issued the following permits for Dec. 21-27:No owner listed, 3448 Harvey Rouse Road, Grifton, single-family house with attached garage, $137,480.Bobby M. Coggins, 4309 J.C. Galloway Road, Greenville, miscellaneous, $22,480.33.Johnnie Lee Brown, 1050 Mac Allen Road, Winterville, residential storage building with plumbing, no estimate.Jonathan K. Sutton, 1430 Whichard-Cherry Lane Road, Greenville, handicapped ramp, no estimate.Elizabeth Davis Smart Hamilton, 1423 Holly Branch Road, Greenville, residential alteration, $72,000.Harr Brew Properties Inc., 4584 N.C. 43 South, Greenville, commercial business, $2,772,000.Harr Brew Properties Inc., 4584 N.C. 43 South, Greenville, commercial storage, $295,200. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Trade Construction Industry Architecture Latest e-Edition The Daily Reflector To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Reflector Special Editions ENC Food Guide - 2023 Greenville Magazine - Winter 2023 What 2 Watch Ayden Magazine - Fall/Winter 2022 SENC Magazine - Winter 2022 Inspire Magazine 2022 Eastern Living - November 2022 Winterville Magazine - November 2022 Albemarle Magazine - Winter 2022 Her Magazine - November 2022 Best of Greenville - 2022 Living in Pitt County - 2022