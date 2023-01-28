Jan. 30 Deeds of Trust Jan 28, 2023 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The following deeds of trust were recorded with the Pitt County Register of Deeds from Oct. 13-19:Antoine Green to Jeffrey A. Singleton, Timothy E. Singleton, Pamela Glisson-Singleton: Lot 44, Block B, Sherwood Greens, Section II quitclaimKimberly L. Dessoffy to First Benchmark Properties Inc.: Lot 163, Brook Valley subdivision, Section VI, Winterville Township $426Town of Fountain to Music Maker Foundation Inc.: parcel, Fountain $21Elizabeth Bowers Wheeler (a/t/a Elizabeth M. Bowers), David L. Wheeler to William Utley Fletcher (trustee): Lot 3, The Preserve, Pactolus Township quitclaimTracy Elizabeth Montour to Sathish Anand Chinnappan Kuppuswamy, Gayathri Balu: Lot 19, Medford Pointe, Section 1, Phase 1 $530Elijah Harris Jr., Gladys A. Harris to Regina J. Oglesby, Clarence Oglesby: Lot 44, Block A, Park West, Section Two, Arthur Township $520Michael Daniel Scherger, Kelly Rudolph Scherger to Monica Renee Conner: Lot 25, Davencroft Village cluster development, Winterville Township $670Contentnea Forestry Consultants Inc. to Bonnierae Guthrie: 5.48 acres (with exception), Grifton Township $300Bill Clark Homes of Greenville LLC to RDKK Development LLC: Lot 166, Paramore Farms cluster subdivision, Phase 1 $599Phatsalin Thanasack to Midori Anea Long: parcel, Fountain $296Theresa Cammarano Wilmot to Willetson Hayes-Ritchie Morris, Eryn Aileen Staib: Lot 42, Stantonsburg Estates, Section I, Arthur Township $420Pirate Properties LLC to Kimberly M. Perkins: Lot 3, Block D, Sheraton Village Townhomes, Phase II-A, Winterville Township $250 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Latest e-Edition The Daily Reflector To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Reflector Special Editions ENC Food Guide - 2023 Greenville Magazine - Winter 2023 What 2 Watch Ayden Magazine - Fall/Winter 2022 SENC Magazine - Winter 2022 Inspire Magazine 2022 Eastern Living - November 2022 Winterville Magazine - November 2022 Albemarle Magazine - Winter 2022 Her Magazine - November 2022 Best of Greenville - 2022 Living in Pitt County - 2022