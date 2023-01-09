The City of Greenville Inspections Department issued the following permits for Dec. 10-16:
White Construction and Design, 2810 E. 10th St. A, commercial alteration, $15,000.
White Construction and Design, 2810 E. 10th St. A, commercial alteration, $15,000.
P. West Company Inc. (d/b/a Custom Building Company), 300 Cotanche St., commercial remodel, $75,726.
Unshakable Builders Inc., 1301 W. 10th St. 106, commercial upfit, $50,000.
Unshakable Builders Inc., 1301 W. 10th St. 104, commercial upfit, $50,000.
Heritage Building Solutions, 3120 Noah Court, residential detached garage, $68,000.
No contractor listed, 703 E. Fifth St. 1, commercial multi-family remodel, $14,000.
Tyler Williams, 108 Windermere Court, residential addition, $28,000.
Strictly Business Builders LLC, 401 Pittman Drive, residential alterations, $69,500.
Walker/Morrison Builders Inc., 505 Guilder Lane J13, residential repair, $50,000.
Tall Guy Construction LLC, 3605 Providence Place, Winterville, residential repair, $27,000.
Justice Home Improvements Inc., 1201 Kingsbrook Road, residential repair, $3,800.
Matt Aldridge Construction Inc., 1928 Belles Ferry Court, residential single-family dwelling, $350,000.
Bill Clark Homes of Greenville LLC, 205 Sequoia Drive, residential single-family dwelling, $275,100.
PITT COUNTY
The Pitt County Inspections Department issued the following permits for Nov. 30-Dec. 6:
Abigail Brianne Soltow, 475 Brevard Road, Winterville, detached residential accessory, $14,000.
Garry Jason Shaw, 4677 Mobleys Bridge Road, Grimesland, porch, $18,000.
Lovely Laura Hunter, 7581 N.C. 43 South, Greenville, modular office, $34,880.
Justin Scott Pate, 6801 Clarks Neck Road, Washington, Lot 3, residential addition, $300,640.
Miriam J. Life Rasberry, 2577 Kittrell Hill Road, Farmville, cell tower co-location, $125,000.
Real Vacant Land LLC, no address listed, detached residential accessory, $22,848.19.
Torsten Liebich, 898 Lexington Drive, Greenville, detached residential accessory, no estimate.
William Christopher Cale, 2701 Sis Mills Road, Grimesland, single-family house, $300,360.
Michael Ray Pridgen, 2853 Landing Circle, Grimesland, residential pool, $23,680.
