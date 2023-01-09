The following deeds of trust were recorded with the Pitt County Register of Deeds from Sept. 22-28:
Ebonie Murphy, Kelvin Murphy to On Q Financial Inc. $297,956
Kenneth Adams to Figure Lending LLC $101,963.90
Pair Properties LLC to Union Bank $602,000
Boyd NC LLC to Southern Bank and Trust Company $147,000
Thomas Watkins Barker to Southern Bank and Trust Company $127,256
Eleanor Michelle Langley, Louis Christopher Langley to First National Bank of Pennsylvania $260,000
Benjamin David Schultz to Angel Oak Home Loans LLC $202,554
Hilda Smith to Rocket Mortgage LLC (f/k/a Quicken Loans LLC) $120,000
Sonia Michelle Winborne to Navy Federal Credit Union $437,525
Jewel Braswell to State Employees’ Credit Union $315,000
Roy H. Everett III to Wintrust Mortgage (d/o Barrington Bank and Trust Co. NA) $193,500
CIG 242 BW LLC to Keybank National Association $21,277,501
Daniel Dawson, Jacqueline Dawson to loandepot.com LLC $189,000
John 3:16 Properties LLC to Southern First Bank $1,750,000
Derek A. Pate, Michelle D. Pate to Amerisave Mortgage Corporation $169,400
Jada L. Bluford, Christopher Childers to Wells Fargo Bank NA $245,000
Christine Laplante, Raymond Laplante to Pentagon Federal Credit Union $225,000
Keion Crossen to Morgan Stanley Private Bank NA $212,250
Brandon Eugene Stancil, Laura Marie Stancil to State Employees’ Credit Union $250,000
AKR Holdings LLC to First Bank $100,000
Kamran Sartipi to First National Bank of Pennsylvania $184,000
Michael D. Allsbrooks, Brooke Turnage to State Employees’ Credit Union $167,000
Patricia Adams Worthington to State Employees’ Credit Union $251,500
Matthew Carl Hines to Homestead Funding Corp. $146,250
Austin Tyler Alexander to Navy Federal Credit Union $171,864
Peggy Ann Rogers to Mutual of Omaha Mortgage Inc. $174,000
Hampton Stanton LLC to Lima One Capital LLC $9,088,125
