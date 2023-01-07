The following new corporations in Pitt and neighboring counties filed Oct. 31-Nov. 4 with the N.C. Secretary of State’s office:
1809 LLC, agent Amy Alston Wells, 498 Red Banks Road, Greenville.
2MSquare LLC, agent Robbin Holmes, 102 David Drive F10, Greenville.
Ambi Elite Logistics LLC, agent Ambria Nicole Anderson, 2609 Richard Drive Apt. A, Greenville.
Anthony’s Trucking N Transit LLC, agent Daryl Terrell Anthony, 3857 Dunhagan Road Apt. 107, Greenville.
Appliances and More Outlet LLC, agent Jimmie Franklin Lee, 4660 N. Creek Drive, Greenville.
Beauté Par Co PLLC, agent Caroline Obregon, 3608 Colony Woods Drive, Greenville.
Blue Foot Logistics LLC, agent Tamia Renee Tann, 3010 Mulberry Lane Unit F, Greenville.
B-Mac Holdings LLC, agent Akela M. Thigpen, 3306 B Moseley Drive, Greenville.
Brown’s Event Center LLC, agent Shannon Purvis Brown, 1600 Western Blvd. Ste. 17, Tarboro.
CHB Consulting LLC, agent Chase Henderson Ballance, 222 Holly Drive, Washington.
Children’s Campus of Greenville Inc. (p/l/n Children’s Campus of Greenville LLC), Lisa-Jean Lanier, 1433 E. Fire Tower Road, Greenville.
Cobb & Cobb Farms LLC, agent Hilda Cobb, 1367 Nash Road, Farmville.
Conetoe Lumber Co. LLC, agent Entity Solutions LLC, 108 S. Pitt St., Greenville.
Covenant Church of NC Inc., nonprofit, agent R. Branson Sheets III, 4000 Corey Road, Winterville.
Daw Appraisal Services LLC, agent Crystal Daw, 413 Crown Drive, Washington.
Eat With Rashaad LLC, agent Rashaad DeVon Hudson, 2804 Holly Glen Drive, Apt. G, Greenville.
Edward Framing Co. LLC, agent Juan Antonio Zenil, 1447 Jasper Road, Greenville.
Exodus Helping Hands Development Center, nonprofit, agent Rodney Devon Harris, 1747 Kathryn Lane, Greenville.
Farmville Methodist Church Inc., nonprofit, agent Dwayne Kevin Benfield, 5990 May Blvd., Farmville.
First Methodist Church Washington Inc., nonprofit, agent Charles L. Moore III, 304 W. Second St., Washington.
Florapeutic Counseling and Psychotherapy Services LLC, agent Adam Michael Carlson, 98 Lancaster Drive, Greenville.
For Goodness Bakes LLC, agent Shantasia D. Williams, 2120 E. Fire Tower Road, Greenville.
H.T. Blount Farms LLC, agent Stephen F. Horne III, 300 Cotanche St., Greenville.
Hall in Demand LLC, agent Anthony Hall, 3700 Palmer Drive Apt. B, Greenville.
Hanford & Hanford Holdings LLC, agent Marvin Chase Hanford, 4333 Lagan Circle, Winterville.
Hop In Kleaning Services LLC, agent Robert L. Hopkins, 1816 Tupelo Lane WT-21, Greenville.
JALM LLC, agent Amy Klingensmith, 925 Van Gert Drive, Winterville.
Jesus Christ the Faithful Witness Church, nonprofit, agent Crystal Hardison, 5223 Skeeter Pond Road, Grifton.
Karan Brother LLC, agent Ebony Yancey, 600 Glen Dale Drive Apt. B34, Greenville.
Kat’s Cradle LLC, agent James Barwick, 111 Honey Pod Farm Road, Washington.
Kr3ative Kr3ations LLC, agent Amya J. Evans, 340 Circle Drive, Greenville.
M & M Landscaping and Farm LLC, agent Michael D. Daniels, 4601 N.C. 97 East, Tarboro.
MelG LLC, agent Melba Gorham, 5120A Deveron St., Greenville.
Mount Herman Methodist Church Inc., nonprofit, agent W. Everette Murphrey, 6930 U.S. Highway 258 North, Farmville.
Music Matrix Inc., agent Chris Waters, 721 Water Lilley Road, Washington.
NewkFit LLC, agent Samantha P. Newkirk, 2457 Westminster Drive, Winterville.
Newman Vending LLC, agent Teresa T. Newman, 1297 Windham Road, Greenville.
No Caption Needed Social Club, nonprofit, agent Lakeisha Jackson, 110 S. Sylvan Drive, Greenville.
Plank Property Holdings LLC, agent Stephen F. Horne III, 300 Cotanche St., Greenville.
Precise Motion Apparel LLC, agent Marcus Antonio Barrett, 3640 Thornbrook Drive, Greenville.
Quality Supervision LLC, agent Sam Haley, 6573 Clarks Neck Road, Washington.
RBAT LLC, agent Jerry Don Dance, 115 Canterberry Road, Washington.
Reliable Rides Towing LLC, agent James Adam Boyette, 2004 Panola St., Tarboro.
Sexy Shrink LLC, agent Erica Hills, 300 W. Second St. Ste. 178, Greenville.
Speak2Me Services LLC, agent Monique R. Washington, 4657 Old Tar Road, Winterville.
Stew’s Art & Construction LLC, agent Kendall Stewart, 102 Prince Place, Greenville.
Top Notch Autobody and Detailing LLC, agent Aaron D. Joyner, 2110 N. Village Drive, Greenville.
UniLeeks LLC, agent Angellic Renee Richardson, 100 Hunter Hill Road 10G, Tarboro.
Winterville Inc., agent Lynn Chu, 929 Dearborn Court, Winterville.
