GREENVILLE
The City of Greenville Inspections Department issued the following permits for Dec. 17, 2019, to Jan. 6, 2020:
Vidant Medical Center, 2100 Stantonsburg Road, commercial building, $1,860,000.
Dennis Ross, 2315 Dickinson Ave., Unit 100, commercial building, $112,900.
Blackwelder Properties LLC, 3506 N.E. Greenville Blvd., commercial alterations, $1,123,815.
Stallings LLC, 1929 N. Memorial Drive, commercial alterations, $177,100.
Oxford Street LLC, 1918 Stonehenge Drive, multi-family commercial building, $2,257,200.
Oxford Street LLC, 1922 Stonehenge Drive, multi-family commercial building, $2,257,200.
Will Kuhn Homes LLC, 3859 E. Baywood Lane, residential additions, $16,875.
Dallas and Trina Fornville, 835 McLawhorn Drive, residential alterations, $108,000.
James Barrett, 1840 Old River Road, residential alterations, $28,244.19.
Owner not listed, 209 Dalebrook Circle, residential generator, electrical permit, $0.
MQ Construction, 1008 Dearborn Court, single-family residential, $228,600.
Kuhn Homes LLC, 3149 Chesswood Lane, single-family residential, $175,350.
Amy and Sterling McDowell, 2903 Hunters Run, storage/accessory structure, $9,600.
City of Greenville, 5184 Corey Road, storage/accessory structure, $354,000.
Michelle and Ronald Johnson, 3308 Camille Drive, storage/accessory structure, $8,000.
RPI Greenville Mall LLP, 714 S.E. Greenville Blvd., commercial alterations, $300,000.
Biggs Construction Inc., 208 Donald Drive, garage/carport, $14,400.
Owner not listed, 500 E. Third St., multi-family alterations, $1,500,000.
Velazquez Masonry & Concrete, 1881 Hop Tyson Road, residential additions, $18,900.
Daniel W. Woodall, 508 Kiesee Drive, residential alterations, $5,000.
Neil and Takisha Williams, 1119 Davenport Farm Road, single-family residential, $287,325.
Garris Evans Lumber Co., 2128 Cove Court, single-family residential, $179,000.
William and Lisa Fuller, 4325 Southlea Drive, swimming pool, $39,800.
PITT COUNTY
The Pitt County Inspections Department issued the following permits for Dec. 18-24:
Cedar Run Capital LLC, 7364 Main St., Bethel, commercial business, $734,400.
CRJS Properties LLC, 3168 Emery Drive, Greenville, single-family house with attached garage, $255,120.
Joey Lee Joyner, 721 Peanut Lane, Ayden, detached residential accessory, $26,000.
Brandon S. Nicholson, 3945 Northeast College St., Ayden, residential alteration, $37,600.
Lewis Alfred Singleton, 5110 Clarks Neck Road, Washington, residential addition, $76,800.
WINTERVILLE
The Town of Winterville Inspections Department issued the following permits for Dec. 16, 2019, to Jan. 3, 2020:
William Mitten, 710 Corbett St., single-family addition, $12,000.
Town of Winterville, 324 Sylvania St., fence replacement, $45,000.
Stallings Investments LLC, 4052-B Old Tar Road, change of occupancy, no value.
Kelly Nicole Keeter, 744 Edenbrook Drive, detached structure, $5,220.
Elliot Scott Fuller, 541 Tabard Road, single-family alterations/renovations, $26,000.