The following deeds of trust were recorded with the Pitt County Registrar of Deeds from Dec. 19-25.

Shameka N. Baker, Demond Speight to Equity Resources of Ohio Inc. $145,319

Emily N. Adams to Wells Fargo Bank NA $180,241

Toshecka Purvis, Alante J. Wilkins to Fair Way Lending LLC $121,754

Robert E. Noller, Nancy L. Noller to Quicken Loans Inc. $105,006

Alexander Slonopas, Olga Slonopas to USAA Federal Savings Bank $418,000

Alycia Georgette Brewer to On Q Financial Inc. $185,576

Zhimin Liu, Hongyan Lin to United Wholesale Mortgage $247,900

Antwon M. Brothers, Tawanda L. Brothers to Truist Bank $274,900

Roman Pawlak, Jin S. Kang to DHI Mortgage Company Ltd. $136,950

Pool Pro of Greenville LLC to Union Bank $576,000

Adam Stuart James to State Employees’ Credit Union $178,500

Robert Scott Prince, Debra Lynn Prince to Bank of America NA $106,800

Corey Nix, Donna R. Nix to Village Capital & Investment LLC $179,499

Akintade A. Adeniran to DHI Mortgage Company Ltd. $241,656

Darnell Taylor, Valjean Taylor to United Wholesale Mortgage $212,525

Kathleen K. Bryant, Andrew T. Bryant to Truist Bank $283,100

Shoumei Wang to Union Bank $292,000

Dawn Mendoza, Reynaldo Mendoza to Local Govt. Federal Credit Union $251,900

Steven K. Griffin, Sherri D. Griffin to Union Bank $200,000

Nancy B. Lilley, Jesse W. Lilley to Angel Oak Home Loans LLC $404,000

Imeldah Ntirampeba, Emmanuel Ntirampeba to Wells Fargo Bank NA $249,030

Justin Blake Little to Alcova Mortgage LLC $166,920

Bleau & Associates Inc. to Southern Bank and Trust Company $133,000

Collin Joe Dixon to Angel Oak Home Loans LLC $137,464

Raymond J. Hoggard III, April W. Hoggard to American Neighborhood Mortgage Acceptance Company LLC $244,800

Gregory J. McCullough Jr. to TowneBank Mortgage $190,120

GRE of Greenville LLC to Southern Bank and Trust Company $190,282

Eric Smallwood to loandepot.com LLC $173,350

Candice Howell, Jeremy Matthew Howell to State Employees’ Credit Union $150,000

Hari Sundar Venkata Ramani, Ramya Sampath to Caliber Home Loans Inc. $121,425

Seth Nicholas Brown, Joanna Herring Brown to Amerisave Mortgage Corporation $137,000

The Sabre Companies LLC to First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company $2,449,337

Paige B. Brothers, Shelby N. Brothers to American Federal Mortgage Corporation $200,000

Lance C. Martin, Lydia E. Martin to Angel Oak Home Loans LLC $204,000

Michael Lee, Anna Lee to Accelerate Mortgage LLC $269,800

Tonya Lee to Mortgage Research Center LLC (d/b/a Veterans United Home Loans) $197,966

Michael Lee Bowman Jr., Brittany Michele Swinson to State Employees’ Credit Union $236,000

Edgar Alvin Jordan to Navy Federal Credit Union $329,010

Laura F. Verde, Steven W. Foreman to Fifth Third Bank NA $522,000

Melvin L. Thompson Jr., Phyllis M. Thompson to Cornerstone Home Lending Inc. $117,826

Junius B. Surles, Sharon W. Surles to State Employees’ Credit Union $261,000

Daewon Goldenbaum-Yang, Laura Adele Goldenbaum-Yang to Angel Oak Home Loans LLC $220,000

Vijay Ochappan to Truist Bank $135,732

Lauren Hudson, Dustin Lang to State Employees’ Credit Union $115,000

Allen W. Ayscue, Lisa Ayscue to Freedom Mortgage Corporation $276,224

Manuel Gorrin-Rivas to JPMorgan Chase Bank NA $284,200

Joshua A. Hetzel, Ali M. Hetzel to Better Mortgage Corporation $382,870