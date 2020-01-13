The following deeds of trust were recorded with the Pitt County Registrar of Deeds from Dec. 19-25.
Shameka N. Baker, Demond Speight to Equity Resources of Ohio Inc. $145,319
Emily N. Adams to Wells Fargo Bank NA $180,241
Toshecka Purvis, Alante J. Wilkins to Fair Way Lending LLC $121,754
Robert E. Noller, Nancy L. Noller to Quicken Loans Inc. $105,006
Alexander Slonopas, Olga Slonopas to USAA Federal Savings Bank $418,000
Alycia Georgette Brewer to On Q Financial Inc. $185,576
Zhimin Liu, Hongyan Lin to United Wholesale Mortgage $247,900
Antwon M. Brothers, Tawanda L. Brothers to Truist Bank $274,900
Roman Pawlak, Jin S. Kang to DHI Mortgage Company Ltd. $136,950
Pool Pro of Greenville LLC to Union Bank $576,000
Adam Stuart James to State Employees’ Credit Union $178,500
Robert Scott Prince, Debra Lynn Prince to Bank of America NA $106,800
Corey Nix, Donna R. Nix to Village Capital & Investment LLC $179,499
Akintade A. Adeniran to DHI Mortgage Company Ltd. $241,656
Darnell Taylor, Valjean Taylor to United Wholesale Mortgage $212,525
Kathleen K. Bryant, Andrew T. Bryant to Truist Bank $283,100
Shoumei Wang to Union Bank $292,000
Dawn Mendoza, Reynaldo Mendoza to Local Govt. Federal Credit Union $251,900
Steven K. Griffin, Sherri D. Griffin to Union Bank $200,000
Nancy B. Lilley, Jesse W. Lilley to Angel Oak Home Loans LLC $404,000
Imeldah Ntirampeba, Emmanuel Ntirampeba to Wells Fargo Bank NA $249,030
Justin Blake Little to Alcova Mortgage LLC $166,920
Bleau & Associates Inc. to Southern Bank and Trust Company $133,000
Collin Joe Dixon to Angel Oak Home Loans LLC $137,464
Raymond J. Hoggard III, April W. Hoggard to American Neighborhood Mortgage Acceptance Company LLC $244,800
Gregory J. McCullough Jr. to TowneBank Mortgage $190,120
GRE of Greenville LLC to Southern Bank and Trust Company $190,282
Eric Smallwood to loandepot.com LLC $173,350
Candice Howell, Jeremy Matthew Howell to State Employees’ Credit Union $150,000
Hari Sundar Venkata Ramani, Ramya Sampath to Caliber Home Loans Inc. $121,425
Seth Nicholas Brown, Joanna Herring Brown to Amerisave Mortgage Corporation $137,000
The Sabre Companies LLC to First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company $2,449,337
Paige B. Brothers, Shelby N. Brothers to American Federal Mortgage Corporation $200,000
Lance C. Martin, Lydia E. Martin to Angel Oak Home Loans LLC $204,000
Michael Lee, Anna Lee to Accelerate Mortgage LLC $269,800
Tonya Lee to Mortgage Research Center LLC (d/b/a Veterans United Home Loans) $197,966
Michael Lee Bowman Jr., Brittany Michele Swinson to State Employees’ Credit Union $236,000
Edgar Alvin Jordan to Navy Federal Credit Union $329,010
Laura F. Verde, Steven W. Foreman to Fifth Third Bank NA $522,000
Melvin L. Thompson Jr., Phyllis M. Thompson to Cornerstone Home Lending Inc. $117,826
Junius B. Surles, Sharon W. Surles to State Employees’ Credit Union $261,000
Daewon Goldenbaum-Yang, Laura Adele Goldenbaum-Yang to Angel Oak Home Loans LLC $220,000
Vijay Ochappan to Truist Bank $135,732
Lauren Hudson, Dustin Lang to State Employees’ Credit Union $115,000
Allen W. Ayscue, Lisa Ayscue to Freedom Mortgage Corporation $276,224
Manuel Gorrin-Rivas to JPMorgan Chase Bank NA $284,200
Joshua A. Hetzel, Ali M. Hetzel to Better Mortgage Corporation $382,870