The following new corporations in Pitt and neighboring counties filed Dec. 26-Jan. 1 with the N.C. Secretary of State’s office:
Bright Customs LLC, agent Isaac Thomas Jennette, 1005 E. Sixth St., Washington.
CFCH Offices LLC, agent Anika Whitener, 4271 High St., Ayden.
Clean Team Pressure Washing Inc., agent Jeffrey Michael Gaddy II, 1730 Blueberry Lane, Grifton.
Cloud Makers Decor LLC, agent Lydia R. Harris, 2235 Mohawk Court, Farmville.
Fick Berk Inc., agent Hunter Lee Peyton, 1706 W. Berkley Road, Greenville.
Generational Promises LLC, agent Mia J. Harrell, 241 Cedar Landing Road, Windsor.
J & L Janitorial Services LLC, agent Jeronimo Dominguez Munoz, 1920 Beverly Road, Rocky Mount.
Liu Bamboo Garden Inc., agent Wen Jin Liu, 1914 Turnbury Drive, Ste. 3, Greenville.
LloPo Digital LLC, agent German L. Llodrat III, 208 Harmony St., Greenville.
Max Opportunity Fund LLC, agent Jeremy C. Maxik, 494 N. Grimesland Bridge Road, Washington.
MCrockett LLC, agent Maray Crockett, 3275 E. 10th St., Apt. 201, Greenville.
North Shores Enterprises LLC, agent Elizabeth McCarter Robinson, 805 Isabella Ave. Extension, Washington.
NouveauGenix PLLC, agent Mark Gregory Hoffman, 1609 W. Arlington Blvd., Ste. 100, Greenville.
Peapie Kids LLC, agent Jordan West, 708 Bremerton Drive, Greenville.
Q Tobacco Inc., agent Farouq Saleh, 1311 W. Arlington Blvd., Ste. 104, Greenville.
R & V Rentals LLC, agent Robert Earl Randolph Sr., 632 Brown Farm Road, Pinetops.
Ras Wash LLC, agent Devin McDonald, 136 Nandina Court, Rocky Mount.
Rodney Wood Builders Inc., agent Rodney Wood, 101 Wilbur Wood Way, Ayden.
Scout Scientific LLC, agent Shawn R. Wyatt, 2603 Plumosa Drive, Grimesland.
Six Five Electronics LLC, agent Matthew C. Long, 1208 Trafalgar Road, Winterville.
T.K.O. Sauce LLC, agent Douglas Edwards, 2208 Marin Way, Greenville.
Taylors ATMs LLC, agent James Henry Taylor, 530 Briley Road, Greenville.
The Stavish Group LLC, agent Luke Stavish, 102 E. Arlington Blvd., Greenville.
Toler Farms LLC, agent Leslie G. Bunch, 107 Commerce St., Ste. A, Greenville.
Tony R. Taylor LLC, agent Tony R. Taylor, 2844 Holly Springs Church Road, Williamston.
Triumph Real Estate LLC, agent Rajni Sethi, 512 Arbor Drive, Greenville.
TSL Properties LLC, agent Tyrone Burrison, 3661 Sunset Ave., Ste. 413, Rocky Mount.
TurfSavvy LLC, agent Gary L. Payton, 3039 Poplar Grove Drive, Greenville.
TYLT Transport LLC, agent Gene A. Thigpen Jr., 1608-B Brook Hollow Drive, Greenville.
The following new corporations in Pitt and neighboring counties filed Dec. 19-25 with the N.C. Secretary of State’s office:
A.J. (Jack of All Trades) Trucking LLC, agent Albert J. Lewis Jr., 4600 N.C. 42 West, Macclesfield.
Blanton Built Carpentry LLC, agent Barry L. Blanton, 7317 N.C. Highway 33 East, Grimesland.
Cabinet Installs LLC, agent Ernest Philip Spence, 236 Churchill Drive, Greenville.
Colorful Kidz FCCH Inc., nonprofit, agent Gayle Johnson, 100 Fairlane Road, Greenville.
D & A HVAC & Remodeling LLC, agent Alondra Carolina Fuerte, 84 Charlotte Ann Lane, Lot #27, Tarboro.
East Main LLC, agent Johnny L. Hogg, 303 N. Third St., Pinetops.
Endeavor Way LLC, agent Johnny L. Hogg, 303 N. Third St., Pinetops.
Funky Junk Gals LLC, agent Lorie Stox, 809-B Red Banks Road, Greenville.
Gupton Trucking LLC, agent Meka Gupton, 6183 N.C. 43 North, Pinetops.
Gville QOF1 LLC, agent Byron Aynes, 401 W. First St., Greenville.
Gville QOF2 LLC, agent Byron Aynes, 401 W. First St., Greenville.
Gville QOF3 LLC, agent Byron Aynes, 401 W. First St., Greenville.
Gville QOF5 LLC, agent Byron Aynes, 401 W. First St., Greenville.
Gville QOF7 LLC, agent Byron Aynes, 401 W. First St., Greenville.
Keel & Long Financial Management LLC, agent Don Frederick Keel, 925 Conference Drive, Ste. D, Greenville.
LBLLNG LLC, agent Elmer Douglas Langston, 58 Ford’s Colony Court, Rocky Mount.
Mills & Son Farms LLC, agent Marion E. Mills, 3221 Speight Seed Farm Road, Winterville.
Nucore Drilling and Sawing Company LLC, agent Antonio Gonzalez Tinajero, 3490 Ormondsville Road, Ayden.
Oak Grove Baptist Church of Bonnerton, nonprofit, agent Alphonso B. Moore, 02 Bonnerton Road, Aurora.
Pafford Law Firm PLLC, agent Jerauld Brian Pafford, 313 W. Second St., Greenville.
Pinewood Holdings LLC, agent Kevin Clark Stallings, 1645 E. Arlington Blvd., Ste. E, Greenville.
SBP Capital LLC, agent Samuel B. Petteway Jr., 116 Ashcroft Court, Rocky Mount.
Solar Life LLC, agent Larry Branch, 1229 Oppossum Trot Lane, Rocky Mount.
Tommillson’s Family Transport Inc., agent Micah Tommillson, 3033 Adams Blvd., Apt. 10, Greenville.
US Industrial Corp., agent John Cloney, 8756 W. Marlboro Road, Farmville.