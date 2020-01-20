The following deeds were recorded with the Pitt County Register of Deeds from Dec. 26-Jan. 1. Each $2 in revenue stamps is equal to $1,000 in valuation. (No fee required)
Ashley Danielle Brown to Billy Craft, Trudy Craft: 25 acres, Swift Creek Township $360
Ideal Homes of Craven County LLC to Jackie James: Lot 7, Mumford Industrial Park; Lot 8, Mumford Industrial Park $166
Kevin D. Brown, Kelly Brown (t/t/a Kelly M. Johnson), Charles Brown, Helen Brown to William P. Pulaski Jr.: Lot 131, Tyson Farms, Section 1, Phase 1, Greenville Township $304
Tony Hernandez to Jose Julian Chaires Martinez, Angelica Marin Luna: 1.2186 acres, Pactolus Township; 1.1854 acres, Pactolus Township $20
Perry Darden Smith to John E. Sinkhorn III, Allison R. Sinkhorn: Lots 16 and 17 (portion), Block G, College Court subdivision, Greenville Township $480
Brian D. Tew, Stephanie Tew to Lawrence Medford, Emily Medford: Lots 51 and 52, Woodridge North, Phase II, Winterville Township $334
Christopher J. Williams (individually and as trustee, administrator and executor), Barbara Eileen Williams, Marianne W. Ruiz, Matthew Scott Williams to Kanamyl Torres, Eliezer Torres: Lot 25, Fox Chase subdivision, Section 2 $300
Henry James Stindt to Jeffrey Clay Daniels, Timothy Andrew McCarthy: Lot 11, Block A, College View subdivision $400
Jerry Taylor Matkins Jr., Barksdale Matkins to Anthony Cobb, Demetrise Y. Cobb: Lot 38, Denali, Winterville Township $436
Anthony L. Cobb, Demetrise Y. Cobb to Kimberly D. Peaden: Lot 21, Meadow Woods subdivision, Section 1 $268
Evergreen Investments East LLC to David W. Frazier (25 percent undivided interest), Janiffer W. Frazier (25 percent undivided interest): 0.455 acre; tract, Winterville
Elicia J. Nesmith to Valerie R. Williams: parcel
US Bank Trust NA (trustee) to Cabana Properties III LLC: Lot 6, Block B, Red Oak subdivision, Section 1 quitclaim
Cabana Properties III LLC to Mini June LLC: Lot 6, Block B, Red Oak subdivision, Section 1, Greenville $140
Bernica Van Yelverton to Anthony E. Yelverton: Lot 23, Waterford subdivision, Section 2, Phase 3, Winterville
James A. Nelson Jr. (individually and as administrator), Elizabeth Newsome Nelson, FWN LLC, Jacqueline Nelson Ragland, James Ronald Ragland, Joseph Anthony Nelson, Catherine Dews Nelson, Jeffrey Allen Nelson, Tracey Holt Nelson, Jordan Alexander Nelson, Margaret Nelson Raynor, Grady C. Raynor Sr. to Raynor-Nelson Farms LLC: 80.5 acres (with exception), Bethel Township, Pitt County and No. Three Township, Edgecombe County $272
Will Kuhn Homes LLC to James Riggione, Krystel Riggione: Lot 37, Westhaven South, Section 2, Winterville Township $560
Car-Brite Inc. (a/k/a Car Brite Inc.) to The Silver Bullet Training Facility LLC: 8 acres, Arthur Township
William J. French, Tyresia P. French to William J. French (trustee), Tyresia P. French (trustee): Lot 36, Northwoods, Section 4
William J. French, Tyresia P. French to William J. French (trustee), Tyresia P. French (trustee): Lot 7, Ralph Pollard Estates subdivision
Paige Laughinghouse to Clifford Micham, Annette Micham: Lot 26, Brook Valley subdivision, Section IV $450
Daniel Thomas Mosley to Jannety Marketa Mosley: Lot 3, Block A, Red Oak Square, Greenville quitclaim
Maguadalupe Cabello Jiminez to Juan Jose Quintanar-Ledezma: Lot 257, River Creek, Section 16 $50
Jeffrey C. Butler, Judy M. Butler, Randall J. Butler (individually and as attorney-in-fact), Brenda Butler, James Adam Butler to Parker Capital Holdings LLC: Lots 10 (portion), 11 (portion) and 57, West Haven property; Lot 58 (portion), West Haven property $110
Daymark Trustee LLC (separate trustee) to BPDM Properties 2018-1 LLC: Lot 15, Country Club Hills, Addition No. 4, Grifton Township $200
Myra Thompson (t/t/a Myra L. Barnes), Todd Thompson to Frank Byron Nelson: Unit 6, Building Q, Kittrell Farms Townhomes, Winterville Township $236
Longfor LLC to Michael Levon Long, Sybrina Denise Long: Lot 3, Block M, Sherwood Greens subdivision, Section IV, Grimesland Township $293
John Bryon Coleman, Michelle Blackmon Coleman to Teresa J. Raspberry: Lot 76, Vancroft subdivision, Winterville Township $398
WJH LLC to Tou Lee: Lot 20, Lake View subdivision, Section 3, Arthur Township $280
James B. McClure, Patricia W. McClure to Linwood Hines, Lori Hines: Lot 26, Surrey Meadows cluster subdivision, Winterville Township $280
Jack J. Allen, Ora A. Allen to Jack Jones Allen Jr. (one-half undivided interest): 14.409 acres (with exception) gift
EJB Enterprises Inc. (f/k/a U.N.X. Inc., U.N.X. Chemicals Inc.) to Stell Crestwood LLC: 15.63 acres, Pactolus Township; 25.19 acres, Pactolus Township
Prem K. Singla, Santosh Singla to RMPS Rental LLC: Lots 1, 2 and 3 (portion), Block B, J.H. Waldrop and T.E. Wilson subdivision
Prem K. Singla, Santosh Singla to RMPS Rental LLC: Lot 170-B, Brook Hollow, Section 2
Bill Clark Homes of Greenville LLC to Moffett W. Coates Jr., Ella C. Coates: Lot 25, Sagewood subdivision, Phase 1 $448
Advanced Fence Company LLC to Rita Clark Barber: Lot 34, Charleston Place subdivision, Section 3, Grimesland Township $167
Stephen J. Harkin, Jeanette S. Harkin to Nicholas Peter Anthony, Rachel Woolard Anthony: Lot 324, Windsor, Section 8, Phase III, Winterville Township $470
Garris-Evans Lumber Company to Stephen J. Harkin, Jeanette S. Harkin: Lot 24, Tull’s Cove, Section 2, Winterville Township $412
James Melvin Sauls, Paula Norman Sauls, James Tyson Sauls to KIC Investments LLC: Unit 3, Building LL, Dudley’s Grant, Section 10, Winterville Township $166
Lakeview Loan Servicing LLC to The Secretary of Veterans Affairs: parcel, Carolina Township
Ann Michelle Speakman to Charles O. Banks Jr., Daisye R. Speakman-Banks: Lot 21, Manchester, Section 1, Winterville Township
Jeanne White (t/t/a Jeanne White Newman) to Tyrek Alston: Lot 52B, Augusta Trails, Section Three $186
Dorothy A. Spencer LLC to Shree Capitals LLC: Lot 9A, Cascade subdivision, Phase 2 $156
Dorothy A. Spencer LLC to Shree Capitals LLC: Lot 9B, Cascade subdivision, Phase 2 $156
Thomas Dudley Dew, April B. Dew to Ada Highsmith: Lot 2, Meadow Woods subdivision, Section 1, Winterville Township $297
Sharon A. Williams, Robert C. Sherrod, Mona Sherrod to Adam Junior Smith, Bonnie Best Smith: Lots 26 and 27, Timber Ridge subdivision, Section Two, Phase 1 $334
Main Street Gang LLC to Anchor Properties of Eastern NC LLC: Lot 24, Block H, Andrew Coghill subdivision, Addition IV $124
Christopher W. Toppin, Chris Ann Toppin (t/t/a Chris Ann Werner) to Christopher W. Toppin, Chris Ann Toppin: Lot 4B, Kinsey Creek Duplexes, Greenville quitclaim
Aldridge & Southerland Builders Inc. to Florence B. Rodgers: Lot 42A, Bent Creek subdivision, Phase 4, Greenville $284
Vickie Lynn Davenport, Paula Barnhill to Barbara Oldham McGinnis, Kristi Lynn Oder: Lot 7, Berachah Valley subdivision $106
Kristin Meyers Stahlman (f/k/a Kristin A. Meyers), Joseph P. Stahlman to James O. Russell, Brenda C. Starr: Lot 193, Ashley Meadows, Section 5, Winterville Township $284
Shirley Lurie Bulock to Forrest A. Booth: Lot 58, Block A, Tucker East subdivision, Section I $470
Rocky Russell Builders Inc. to Debashish Panda, Rekha Acharya: Unit 6, Building M, Karringtyn Crossing, Medford Pointe, Greenville $240
Edna Keel Umphlett, Jim Umphlett to Britt Development Co. of Archdale LLC: 46.5 acres (with exception), Grimesland Township $528
Emily Nelson Exum, John Patrick Exum to Jerry Lee Cannon II, Ernest Ray Avery Jr.: 0.13 acre, Grifton $50
Howard G. Malleary, Felecia Malleary to Joana A. Rivera: Lot 15, Block 4, Lincoln Place, Greenville Township $26
William S. Lynch IV, Maria Eleanor J. Lynch, William S. Lynch V, Olivia Lynch to Shirley L. Bulock: Lot 12, Davencroft Village cluster development, Winterville Township $360
Sue Anne Everett Pilgreen (t/t/a Sue Anne Everett Fipps), Donald Len Pilgreen to Megan Elizabeth Hoffman, William Joseph Hoffman: Lot 11, Gatewood subdivision $450
Secretary of Veterans Affairs to Pair Investments LLC: Lot 131, Brittany Ridge, Section 4, Grimesland Township
Eastern Area Management LLC, Mary Edwina Harris Cunningham, Joan Elisa Harris Jarman, Karen Gail Harris Williams, Zacharia Harris Wiggins, Amy M. Wiggins, Rachel Lauren White to Bollywood Beats LLC: 5.88 acres $2,400
Robert Glenn Reaves, Karen Bissette Reaves to Richard Gregory Reames, Kelly Williams Reames: Lot 11, Block G, Wilson Acres $374
Secretary of Veterans Affairs to Patricia A. Likely, Charles Likely: parcel, Arthur Township
Mourad Lamara (a/k/a Murad Lamara) to Anoushka D. Tripp (f/k/a Anoushka D. Lamara, Anoushka D. Tulloo): Lot 13, Rollinwood subdivision, Section 1, Phase 1, Greenville Township
Robert Williams Jr. (t/t/a Robert Williams), Jennifer Williams to Charles L. Graves, Anna W. Graves: Lot 100, Cedar Ridge subdivision, Phase 1, Winterville Township $566
Michael Cseko, Anna Cseko to Malcom G. Harper: Lot 43A, Block C, Westgate subdivision, Section One, Greenville Township $180
Michael Allen McLawhorn, Marla A. McLawhorn to Joseph Todd McLawhorn: parcel quitclaim
Nora Jean Tyson to Nora Jean Tyson, Peggy Marie Tyson: Lot 8, Block A, Williams Acres, Section 2 gift
Albert Van Lewis Jr., Donna Cuthrell Lewis to Town of Farmville: parcel, Farmville Township gift
Timothy Brian Cherry, Cynthia Heath Cherry to Brenda Brown Taylor: two tracts, Carolina Township gift
Linwood Owen Brown, Kathy Davis Brown to David Leon Brown: two tracts, Carolina Township gift
Archie L. Oakley Jr. (a/k/a Archie L. Oakley), Janie F. Oakley to Bill Clark Homes of Greenville LLC: Lot 3, Mays Crossing $94
Vernon Sadler Jr., Nancy D. Sadler to Danny R. Sadler, Marquette B. Sadler: Lot 9, Riverside, Section Two, Grimesland Township quitclaim
Joseph T. McLawhorn to Mark McLawhorn: 0.6543 acre, N.C.S.R. 1724 $249
Catherine Nobles Mozingo, Thomas H. Mozingo to S & K Wainright Holdings LLC: Lot 4, Block A, Park West, Arthur Township $260
Brandon Smith, Michelle Smith to Brandon Smith: Lot 61, Block C, Winterville Crossing subdivision, Section One, Winterville Township quitclaim
Parker Rental Account, Julius D. Parker, Barbara J. Parker, Joan P. Bullock, Katherine Parker (f/k/a Katherine Parker Novack), William Robert Parker to Katherine Parker: 1.27 acres
Katherine Parker (f/k/a Katherine Parker Novack) to William Robert Parker: 1.27 acres $60
Parker Rental Account, Julius D. Parker, Barbara J. Parker, Joan P. Bullock, Katherine Parker (f/k/a Katherine Parker Novack), William Robert Parker to Joan P. Bullock: 1.27 acres
Joan P. Bullock to William Robert Parker: 1.27 acres $52
Parker Rental Account, Julius D. Parker, Barbara J. Parker, William Robert Parker to William Robert Parker: 1.27 acres
WJH LLC to James Atkins, Renee Atkins: Lot 8, Block F, Country Squire Estates, Section 2, Greenville $250
Pitt Land Development LLC to Rocky Russell Development LLC: tract, Arthur Township $810
Richard Coughlin to Sabat Coughlin, Albert Coughlin: Lot 6, Block E, College Heights subdivision, Greenville quitclaim
Edna H. Pfunter, Michael Pfunter to Francella Roman Camargo, Martin Diaz Benavides: 0.67 acres, S.R. 1567, Pactolus Township quitclaim
Residuum Properties LLC to Dalton Wayne Bailey Jr., Sandra B. Bailey: Lot 4, Block P, Brentwood subdivision, Section 2 quitclaim
Rocky Russell Development LLC to Rocky Russell Builders Inc.: Lot 99, Stone Haven at Landover, Section One, Arthur Township
Rocky Russell Development LLC to Rocky Russell Builders Inc.: Lot 98, Stone Haven at Landover, Section One, Arthur Township
Rocky Russell Development LLC to Rocky Russell Builders Inc.: Lot 5, Stone Haven at Landover, Section One, Arthur Township
Rocky Russell Development LLC to Rocky Russell Builders Inc.: Lot 94, Stone Haven at Landover, Section One, Arthur Township
Luke Stavish to The Stavish Group LLC: Unit 5, Building W, Sterling Pointe Townhomes, Section Two, Winterville Township
Samein Jones, Jenifer Jones to Brett A. O’Kane, Samantha S. Davenport: Lot 42, Allen Ridge subdivision, Section Two, Greenville $352
Bill Clark Homes of Greenville LLC to Sammaiah Pallerla: Unit 5, Building TH13, The Hollows at Grey Fox Run subdivision, Phase 2 $320
Dealership 1-F LLC to H. Leigh Ballance: 0.50 acre
Rivercreek Subdivision LLC to Cenobio Lopez, Josefa Lopez: Lot 127, Rivercreek subdivision, Section 7 $36
RJMK Holdings LLC to Sydney P. Britt: Lot 17, Block 4, West Haven subdivision, Ayden
Roberson Land Development Inc. to Houses BPR LLC: Lots 78, 79, 80, 82, 83, 84, 85, 89, 90, 93, 116, 118, 119, 122, 123 and 127, Mill Creek subdivision, Phase 2, Greenville $1,280
Sarah H. Whitehurst to James R. Westmoreland: Lot 25, Block B, Sheffield, Winterville Township $340
Saad Rentals LLC to Violette Touma Saad (48.5 percent undivided interest), George Smith Saad Jr. (trustee, 48.5 percent undivided interest), 907 Dickinson LLC (3 percent undivided interest): parcel, Greenville; Lot 35, Block A, Lynndale subdivision, Section XII, Greenville
George Smith Saad Jr. (trustee) to Violette Touma Saad: parcel, Greenville; Lot 35, Block A, Lynndale subdivision, Section XII, Greenville
907 Dickinson LLC to Violette Touma Saad: Lot 35, Block A, Lynndale subdivision, Section XII, Greenville
Violette Touma Saad to 907 Dickinson LLC: parcel, Greenville gift
Rocky Russell Builders Inc. to Hossein Movahed, Nazasa Kamali Khoei: Unit 5, Building M, Karringtyn Crossing, Medford Pointe, Greenville $282