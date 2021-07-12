GREENVILLE
The City of Greenville Inspections Department issued the following permits for June 21-July 2:
Seahawk Muffler, 309 Airport Road, commercial building, $33,600.
Fulcrum Construction LLC, 3040 Evans St. 101, commercial remodeling, $488,000.
No contractor listed, 3511 N. Memorial Drive, commercial renovation, $28,000.
Covenant Church, 4015 Corey Road, commercial addition, $6,725.
Unshakable Builders Inc., 1229 Cross Creek Circle 1, commercial multi-family townhome, $1,000,000.
Unshakable Builders Inc., 1229 Cross Creek Circle 2, commercial multi-family townhome, no estimate.
Unshakable Builders Inc., 1229 Cross Creek Circle 3, commercial multi-family townhome, no estimate.
Unshakable Builders Inc., 1229 Cross Creek Circle 4, commercial multi-family townhome, no estimate.
Unshakable Builders Inc., 1229 Cross Creek Circle 5, commercial multi-family townhome, no estimate.
Unshakable Builders Inc., 1229 Cross Creek Circle 6, commercial multi-family townhome, no estimate.
Unshakable Builders Inc., 1229 Cross Creek Circle 7, commercial multi-family townhome, no estimate.
Unshakable Builders Inc., 1229 Cross Creek Circle 8, commercial multi-family townhome, no estimate.
Unshakable Builders Inc., 1229 Cross Creek Circle 10, commercial multi-family townhome, no estimate.
Bill Clark Homes of Greenville LLC, 901 Knoll Circle, residential single-family, $239,400.
Will Kuhn Homes LLC, 3840 E. Baywood Lane, residential single-family, $236,625.
No contractor listed, 1026 Forlines Road, residential storage addition, $18,000.
Top Level Construction Inc., 673 Briley Road, commercial storage/accessory structure, $10,205.
Bedrock Pools & Landscape LLC, 1026 Forlines Road, residential inground swimming pool, $58,750.
Warner Brothers General Contracting LLC, 615 S.W. Greenville Blvd., commercial building, $400,000.
Clark Nexsen Construction Services, 115 Red Banks Road, commercial alteration, $85,000.
P. West Company Inc. (d/b/a Custom Building Company), 118 Oakmont Drive, commercial alteration, $75,318.
Frank McLawhorn Construction Co. Inc., 2607 Forest Glen Drive 18, residential garage/carport alteration, $50,000.
Randy Coghill, 3706 Cancion St., residential addition, $84,500.
Tyler Williams, 2128 Coleman Drive, Winterville, residential alteration, $24,000.
John F. Moye Jr., 1740 Allen Road, residential storage addition, $17,280.
Judith J. Kasperek, 309 Granville Drive, residential storage/accessory structure, $9,362.82.
Sun Pro Solar, 513 Cheltenham Drive, residential storage/accessory structure, $54,000.
WINTERVILLE
The Town of Winterville Inspections Department issued the following permits for June 21-July 1:
Pitt County Board of Education, 431 Forlines Road, new commercial construction, $140,000.
Marvin C. Brown, 622 Edenbrook Drive, single-family alterations, $16,500.
Howard Lenwood Smart Jr., 313 Daisy Lane, single-family addition, $8,000.
Gregory E. Monroe, 2222 Williams Way, detached structure, $4,676.
PITT COUNTY
The Pitt County Inspections Department issued the following permits for June 9-22:
Louis M. Wallace, 5255 N.C. 11 North, Bethel, cell tower and accoutrements, no estimate.
Eastern Pines Fire Rescue Inc., 5473 Eastern Pines Road, Greenville, commercial alteration, $57,600.
Rocky Russell Development LLC, 1737 Doolittle Court, Winterville, Lot 1, single-family house with attached garage, $246,240.
Vickie B. Hanna, 526 Wellington Road, Ayden, foundation/slabs, no estimate.
Judy Lynne Smith Padgett, 627 Toyota Drive, Ayden, foundation/slabs under existing house, $6,000.
Omar El Shaer, 320 McCotter Drive, Grifton, porch, no estimate.
James Staton Richardson, 1087 Augusta Lane, Greenville, foundation repair for existing structure, $226,240.
William Bass, 904 N. Grimesland Bridge Road, Washington, residential garage, $45,000.
Carlos Lugo Jr., 4334 Thomas Trail Lane, Ayden, porch, $6,720.
Sim Nathaniel Sanders, 2583 Jackie Field Road, Greenville, house, no estimate.
Jonathan Belski, 1094 Hines Drive Extension, Ayden, residential workshop without plumbing, no estimate.
Steffen McGhee, 2195 Harris Ridge Road, Winterville, single-family house with attached garage, $288,120.
WJH LLC, 4015 Linwood Smith Court, Ayden, single-family house with attached garage, $194,560.
Christopher B. Geyer, no address listed, detached residential accessory, no estimate.
Contentnea Metropolitan Sewerage District of Pitt and Lenoir Counties, 7516 N.C. 11 South, Ayden, public works and utilities building, $210,960.
David W. Madigan, 1682 Margaret Court, Greenville, residential garage, no estimate.
Edwina Z. Williams, 741 Lewis Drive, Grifton, residential storage building, no estimate.
Keith Allen Singell, 3409 S. Jefferson St., Fountain, foundation for existing structure, $25,000.
Mari-Lindsay Singleton, 3310 Old Creek Road, Greenville, single-family house, $152,520.