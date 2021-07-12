The following new corporations in Pitt and neighboring counties filed May 24-28 with the N.C. Secretary of State’s office:
A-3 Transport LLC, agent Khari De’Quan Parker, 2036 Charterhouse Lane, Winterville.
Aqua Sling Power Washing LLC, agent Edgar Ronald Cullipher Jr., 2869 Sherwin Downs Drive, Grimesland.
Boss Nail Bar LLC, agent Jean Jones, 103-D E. Victoria Court, Greenville.
Cameron’s Care Packages/Houses Inc., nonprofit, agent Lynn D. Seyler, 2664 Westminster Drive, Winterville.
Carabelle Essentials LLC, agent Angel W. Nobles, 2121 Cherrytree Lane, Winterville.
Carolina Performance Volleyball Club LLC, agent Julie Tuten, 584 Cliff Court, Winterville.
Classic Southern Sheds LLC, agent Shayne D. Koehn, 4771 Cal Jones Road, Ayden.
Creeping Swamp Family Farm LLC, agent Marty Measamer, 115 Regency Blvd., Greenville.
CTRAN Services LLC, agent Benjamin Jonathan Christopher, 737 Cherry Run Road, Washington.
Dolce Vista Properties LLC, agent Cassandra Zarcone Mehlhop, 3605 Coventry Court, Greenville.
DR Hydration LLC, agent Twenkesta Roundtree, 229 B S. Pointe Drive, Winterville.
E.H. Home Improvements LLC, agent Ernest Howard, 1808 Springfield Road, Rocky Mount.
Excellent Support Care Corp., agent Keisha Taybron, 909 Van Norden St., Washington.
Gardyloo Bully Kennels LLC, agent Latrell Raquwan Heath, 875 Spring Forest Road, Apt. 14, Greenville.
Glamorous Stylez LLC, agent Verna Renee Spellmon, 104 W. Victoria Court Apt. C, Greenville.
Global Team United LLC, agent Trabian Barnes, 319 Cozy Lane, Greenville.
Half Moon Breeder Farm LLC, agent Robert Brantley Moye, 3440 Ormondsville Road, Ayden.
Jazz Your Beauty LLC, agent Jazmin Nicole Bright, 748 Addington Drive, Winterville.
Judicious Exports LLC, agent Keaunte Hendricks, 950 Spring Forest Road Apt. 2B, Greenville.
Kings Lawn Care & Carrier Service LLC, agent McQuan King, 1918 Quail Ridge Road, Greenville.
Legacy Home Services & Renovations LLC, agent Benjamin L. McKoy, 4223A Lee St., Ayden.
LegacyMaker International Inc., nonprofit, agent Lanette Reed, 404 Westhaven Road, Greenville.
Maurer Enterprise LLC, agent Jewllian Daniel Maurer, 1717 Pocosin Road, Winterville.
Modern Insurance Advisors Inc., agent Samuel E. Weatherly Jr., 2215 Kay Road, Greenville.
Paul Jayy LLC, agent Paul Wilson Jr., 108 King Eternity St., Washington.
Pirate Pickups Inc., agent Dennis James Donaldson, 208 Williamsburg Drive, Greenville.
Pool Monkeys LLC, agent William Terry Angle III, 4428 Bluebill Drive #2, Greenville.
Posh Gel Nails and Spa Inc., agent Anthony Q. Phan, 1913 E. Fire Tower Road Ste. A, Greenville.
PowerDrive Consulting LLC, agent Page Simpson, 102 Staton Court, Greenville.
Quality Design Services LLC, agent Veronica Bradford, 2385 Vineyard Drive I8, Winterville.
Rachel & Co. LLC, agent Rachel Dudley, 314 Liberty Ave., Snow Hill.
Refresh Residential Cleaning LLC, agent Jaclyn Barreiro, 2536 Sunset Ave., Greenville.
Running Buddies LLC, agent George E. Robertson IV, 404 Lawson Road, Washington.
Seaboard Contractors LLC, agent John Michael Howell Jr., 3356 Planter’s Way Drive, Farmville.
Straight Clean Water Works Solutions LLC, agent Devyn Jamal Brewington, 104 Chesterfield Court Apt. 25, Greenville.
Striving for Success Youth Center LLC, agent Chavon Bryant, 4280 Moye Turnage Road, Farmville.
Steko Strength Systems LLC, agent Brandon Philip Luther, 2816 Mockingbird Lane, Winterville.
Sweet Girl Bowtique LLC, agent A-lasia Atkinson, 3820 E. Vancroft Circle Unit I-5, Winterville.
The Collection NC LLC, agent Tyrece Tuten, 216 E. Fire Tower Road, Winterville.
T & B Pressure Washing/Lawncare Services LLC, agent Quantez Holloway, 703 Peed Drive Apt. 1, Greenville.
Tim’s Used Car Center Inc., agent Mayada Abdo, 1306 Forbes St., Greenville.
Trinity Ornaments LLC, agent Clinton Patrick Thomas, 169 Grandifloria Court, Winterville.
Twin Jewelz LLC, agent Hezekiah L. Brown, 2120 E. Fire Tower Road, Greenville.
Twinkle Pawz Pet Rescue, nonprofit, agent Lindsay Whitehurst, 3637 Old Creek Road, Greenville.
Vended Vapes LLC, agent Charles Carrell Jackson Jr., 1920 Exchange Drive Apt. 1132B, Greenville.
WeUp Entertainment LLC, agent Leonard Swindell, 2117 Montclair Drive, Greenville.
Wise Choice Events LLC, agent Ronda Raquel Wise, 3209 S. Memorial Drive, Greenville.
Word of Life Church Ministries Center, nonprofit, agent Bejeanus Best, 2917 Ellsworth Drive, Greenville.
YumzllGo LLC, agent Emanee Kyashia Barnes, 590 S. Square Drive Apt. 1, Winterville.