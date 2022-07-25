GREENVILLE
The City of Greenville Inspections Department issued the following permits for June 27-July 1:
P. West Company Inc. (d/b/a Custom Building Company), 201 Greenville Blvd. Ste. A, commercial building, $5,131,196.
Edwards Inc., 410 Staton Road, commercial alterations, $450,000.
American Builders Inc., 1929 Exchange Drive 1, commercial renovations, $745,135.
Hudson Brothers Construction Co., 5121 Martin Luther King Jr. Highway, commercial industry interior upfit, $250,000.
The Meeks Group Inc., 2404 E. 4th St., residential alterations, $50,000.
Strictly Business Builders LLC, agent 1022 Fleming St., residential single-family, $127,000.
No contractor listed, 303 Wesley Road, residential storage shed, $14,000.
Kevin’s Construction LLC, 304 Queen Annes Road, residential deck, $6,500.
C4 Builders LLC, 2610 Dickinson Ave. Temp., commercial fuel canopy, $525,300.
C4 Builders LLC, 2610 Dickinson Ave. Temp., commercial carwash, $125,000.
PITT COUNTY
The Pitt County Inspections Department issued the following permits for June 29-July 5:
Benjamin A. Whisner, 5060 N.C. 102 East, Grimesland, single-family house with attached garage, $221,240.
Bill Clark Homes of Greenville LLC, 2983 Landon Drive, Greenville, single-family house with attached garage, $286,840.
Bill Clark Homes of Greenville LLC, 2975 Landon Drive, Greenville, single-family house with attached garage, $219,880.
Bill Clark Homes of Greenville LLC, 3112 Indian Wells Place, Greenville, Lot 19, single-family house with attached garage, $170,440.
First Colony Real Estate Holdings LLC, 3779 Lee St., Ayden, commercial building addition, $480,000.
Melton Eric Cannon, 4239 Park Ave., Ayden, residential renovation, $111,680.
Shawn Weingart, 2426 Ivy Road, Greenville, deck, $16,500.
Brian Brodish, 1782 Old Fort Road, Greenville, pool, $15,680.
D.R. Horton Inc., 1873 Dakota Creek Drive, Ayden, single-family house with attached garage, $244,920.
D.R. Horton Inc., 1882 Dakota Creek Drive, Ayden, single-family house with attached garage, $162,360.
D.R. Horton Inc., 1881 Dakota Creek Drive, Ayden, single-family house with attached garage, $222,120.
D.R. Horton Inc., 1890 Dakota Creek Drive, Ayden, single-family house with attached garage, $244,920.
Brandon J. Butler, 3708 Emma Cannon Road, Ayden, detached residential accessory, $20,420.
Curtis Lee Paramore, 2401 S. Grimesland Bridge Road, Grimesland, no project listed, $8,493.
Esperanza I. Bojorquez, 1231 Twisting Creek Road, Greenville, residential office addition, $25,920.
Happy Trail Farms LLC, 1702 Happy Trail Court, Greenville, single-family house with attached garage, $161,600.
Brandon Scott Gray, 6198 Higgs Farm Lane, Grifton, detached residential accessory, $12,000.
Evonne Shontay Moore, 1681 Black Jack-Grimesland Road, Grimesland, single-family house with attached garage, $240,480.
Hayes Chapel Missionary Baptist Church, 541 Cherry St., Greenville, commercial renovation, $176,000.
Wayne S. Lagant, 4109 Lee St., Ayden, detached residential accessory, $6,000.