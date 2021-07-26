GREENVILLE
The City of Greenville Inspections Department issued the following permits for July 5-16:
Koester Construction Company Inc., 1133 L.T. Hardee Road, commercial building, $703,203.67.
Roper Construction Company, 3329 S. Memorial Drive, commercial alteration, $150,000.
WIMCO, 925 Conference Drive, commercial alteration, $17,000.
Paint 4 U, 1840 Old River Road, residential garage/carport, $22,000.
Koester Construction Company Inc., 1125 L.T. Hardee Road, commercial multi-family, 2,732,845.51.
Koester Construction Company Inc., 1129 L.T. Hardee Road, commercial multi-family, $2,732,845.51.
Koester Construction Company Inc., 1137 L.T. Hardee Road, commercial multi-family, $2,384,685.71.
Unshakable Builders Inc., 1233 Cross Creek Circle 1, commercial multi-family townhome, $500,000.
Unshakable Builders Inc., 1233 Cross Creek Circle 2, commercial multi-family townhome, no estimate.
Unshakable Builders Inc., 1233 Cross Creek Circle 4, commercial multi-family townhome, no estimate.
Unshakable Builders Inc., 1233 Cross Creek Circle 5, commercial multi-family townhome, no estimate.
Unshakable Builders Inc., 1228 Cross Creek Circle 1, commercial multi-family townhome, $700,000.
Unshakable Builders Inc., 1228 Cross Creek Circle 2, commercial multi-family townhome, no estimate.
Unshakable Builders Inc., 1228 Cross Creek Circle 3, commercial multi-family townhome, no estimate.
Unshakable Builders Inc., 1228 Cross Creek Circle 5, commercial multi-family townhome, no estimate.
Unshakable Builders Inc., 1228 Cross Creek Circle 6, commercial multi-family townhome, no estimate.
Unshakable Builders Inc., 1228 Cross Creek Circle 7, commercial multi-family townhome, no estimate.
Unshakable Builders Inc., 1237 Cross Creek Circle 1, commercial multi-family townhome, $800,000.
Unshakable Builders Inc., 1237 Cross Creek Circle 2, commercial multi-family townhome, no estimate.
Unshakable Builders Inc., 1237 Cross Creek Circle 3, commercial multi-family townhome, no estimate.
Unshakable Builders Inc., 1237 Cross Creek Circle 4, commercial multi-family townhome, no estimate.
Unshakable Builders Inc., 1237 Cross Creek Circle 5, commercial multi-family townhome, no estimate.
Unshakable Builders Inc., 1240 Cross Creek Circle 1, commercial multi-family townhome, $700,000.
Unshakable Builders Inc., 1240 Cross Creek Circle 2, commercial multi-family townhome, no estimate.
Unshakable Builders Inc., 1240 Cross Creek Circle 3, commercial multi-family townhome, no estimate.
Unshakable Builders Inc., 1241 Cross Creek Circle 1, commercial multi-family townhome, $700,000.
Unshakable Builders Inc., 1241 Cross Creek Circle 2, commercial multi-family townhome, no estimate.
Unshakable Builders Inc., 1241 Cross Creek Circle 3, commercial multi-family townhome, no estimate.
Unshakable Builders Inc., 1241 Cross Creek Circle 4, commercial multi-family townhome, no estimate.
Unshakable Builders Inc., 1241 Cross Creek Circle 5, commercial multi-family townhome, no estimate.
Unshakable Builders Inc., 1241 Cross Creek Circle 6, commercial multi-family townhome, no estimate.
Unshakable Builders Inc., 1241 Cross Creek Circle 7, commercial multi-family townhome, no estimate.
Unshakable Builders Inc., 1233 Cross Creek Circle 3, commercial multi-family townhome, no estimate.
Carolina Windows and Doors Inc., 121 Harell St., residential conversion, $44,000.
Bill Clark Homes of Greenville LLC, 832 Knoll Circle, residential single-family, $199,950.
Bill Clark Homes of Greenville LLC, 609 Knoll Circle, residential single-family, $176,100.
Bill Clark Homes of Greenville LLC, 604 Knoll Circle, residential single-family, $240,150.
Bill Clark Homes of Greenville LLC, 900 Knoll Circle, residential single-family, $238,200.
Kuhn Homes LLC, 405 Southbridge Court, residential single-family, $290,025.
Top Level Construction Inc., 673 Briley Road, commercial storage/accessory structure repair, $10,205.
T.A. Loving Company, 721 Utility Way, commercial building, $5,000,000.
C.A. Lewis Inc., 1396 E. Fire Tower Road, Winterville, commercial alteration, $275,000.
Seaboard Custom Homes Inc., 1100 S. Elm St., commercial alteration, $89,000.
Designco Construction Inc., 805 Johnston St., commercial repair, $125,000.
CareMaster LLC, 3030 Adams Blvd. 4, commercial repair, $40,000.
Superior Welding, 141 W. Victoria Court E, commercial alteration, $10,800.
Designco Construction Inc., 505 E. Fifth St., commercial repair, $45,000.
No contractor listed, 703 Wyatt St., residential carport, $9,000.
Unshakable Builders Inc., 1229 Cross Creek Circle 9, commercial multi-family townhome, $90,080.
BMS Builders, 2221 Brook Fields Drive, residential single-family, $495,000.
Mark Smith LLC, 608 Megan Drive, residential single-family, $241,000.
ValueBuild Homes, 207 E. Baywood Lane, residential single-family, $159,000.
Will Kuhn Homes LLC, 3840 E. Baywood Lane, residential single-family, $236,625.
Bill Clark Homes of Greenville LLC, 3802 Alma Lee Drive, residential single-family, $223,725.
Bill Clark Homes of Greenville LLC, 3810 Alma Lee Drive, residential single-family, $231,375.
Bill Clark Homes of Greenville LLC, 901 Knoll Circle, residential single-family, $239,400.
Bill Clark Homes of Greenville LLC, 2280 Birch Hollow Drive, residential single-family, $257,100.
No contractor listed, 1026 Forlines Road, residential storage addition, $18,000.
WINTERVILLE
The Town of Winterville Inspections Department issued the following permits for July 5-16:
Bill Clark Homes of Greenville, 2582 Eli’s Drive, commercial pool house, $250,000.
EE & T Holdings LLC, 2588 Railroad St., commercial alteration/renovation, $12,000.
Will Kuhn Homes LLC, 2809 Stamford Court, single-family dwelling, $218,808.
Will Kuhn Homes LLC, 2804 Stamford Court, single-family dwelling, $188,930.
PITT COUNTY
The Pitt County Inspections Department issued the following permits for June 23-July 6:
Andrew Lyman Dietsche, 327 Tradewinds Way, Grimesland, detached residential accessory, $10,000.
Christopher Brian Diven, 2732 Cox Farm Road, Greenville, pool, $25,600.
Gary John Mullen, 1618 Deep Run Road, Greenville, pool, $25,600.
Julian Sutton, 5523 U.S. 264 East, Greenville, detached residential accessory, $32,105.
Ryan E. Weaver, 2310 Pleasant Place Lane, Greenville, pool, $25,600.
Sylmerris Khan, 321 Tar Heel Drive, Greenville, residential renovation, no estimate.
Darious Blake Eason, 1272 Naples Drive, Greenville, residential alteration, $21,600.
Darious Blake Eason, 1272 Naples Drive, Greenville, residential alteration, $10,800.
Houses BPR LLC, 3958 Sunny Lane Drive, Ayden, Lot 27, single-family house with attached garage, $192,160.
Laura McClung, 604 White Horse Drive, Greenville, finishing residential bonus room, $54,080.
Ronald D. Snyder, 1467 Fox Hollow Drive, Ayden, Lot 29, single-family house with attached garage, $444,000.
Bryan Kitch, 1425 Fox Hollow Drive, Ayden, Lot 26, single-family house with attached garage, $356,240.
Laura J. Davenport, 2074 Wallace Lane, Greenville, residential addition, $73,120.
Marta Blount, 1757 Manning Road, Greenville, miscellaneous structure, no estimate.
Larry Lewis, 4934 County Home Road, Greenville, residential renovation, no estimate.
Veronica Sebastian Sanjuan, 7739 Pitt St., Grimesland, residential remodeling, $66,400.
Bruce Edward Farmer, 3083 N.C. 903 North, Stokes, cell tower and accoutrements, $28,000.
Clifton Earl Dail, 4212 Jolly Road, Ayden, residential renovation, $4,000.