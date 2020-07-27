GREENVILLE
The City of Greenville Inspections Department issued the following permits for July 6-10:
No owner listed, 2330 Hemby Lane, commercial additions, $2,000,000.
No owner listed, 1517 Pine Brook Court A, residential duplex/townhome, $160,000.
No owner listed, 1513 Pine Brook Court A, residential duplex/townhome, $160,000.
No owner listed, 1513 Pine Brook Court B, residential duplex/townhome, $116,175.
No owner listed, 1517 Pine Brook Court B, residential duplex/townhome, $116,175.
No owner listed, 677 Davenport Farm Road, Winterville, residential garage/carport, $20,160.
No owner listed, 400 Mary Beth Drive, residential additions, $48,000.
No owner listed, 1000 W. Arlington Blvd., residential roofing, $2,000.
No owner listed, 1528 Evans St., commercial roofing, $1,666,500.
Ramos Drywall, 4327 Dublin Road, residential single-family, $217,050.
No owner listed, 352 Sequoia Drive, residential single-family, $164,025.
No owner listed, 2409 Charity Lane, residential single-family, $204,900.
No owner listed, 2509 Charity Lane, residential single-family, $204,675.
No owner listed, 336 Sequoia Drive, residential single-family, $153,000.
No owner listed, 337 Sequoia Drive, residential single-family, $202,050.
No owner listed, 304 Sequoia Drive, residential single-family, $187,725.
No owner listed, 3104 Amhurst Lane, Winterville, residential single-family, $442,000.
No owner listed, 3117 Amhurst Lane, Winterville, residential single-family, $457,000.
No owner listed, 4209 Leicester Court 411, Winterville, residential storage/accessory structure, $38,000.
No owner listed, 201 W. Fifth St., residential storage/accessory structrue, $5,000.
No owner listed, 1620 Pelham Road 385, Winterville, residential storage/accessory structure, $5,760.
No owner listed, 3025 Rolston Road, residential swimming pool, $52,600.
WINTERVILLE
The Town of Winterville Inspections Department issued the following permits for June 29-July 10:
Larry Mann, 687 Winterfield Drive, single-family addition, $28,000.
Pool Pro of Greenville LLC, 227 Beacon Drive, commercial wall sign, no estimate.
Pool Pro of Greenville LLC, 227 Beacon Drive, illuminated wall sign, $1,500.
Te Ching Tseng, 701 W. Firetower Road, LED wall sign, $2,500.
PITT COUNTY
The Pitt County Inspections Department issued the following permits for July 8-14:
Barrett Vinton Jarvis, 3729 J.C. Galloway Road, Greenville, deck, $4,000.
Michael Patrick, 885 Jacksontown Road, Grifton, pool, no estimate.
Robert L. Snoad, 2801 Ruth Evans Drive, Grimesland, deck, no estimate.