GREENVILLE

The City of Greenville Inspections Department issued the following permits for July 6-10:

No owner listed, 2330 Hemby Lane, commercial additions, $2,000,000.

No owner listed, 1517 Pine Brook Court A, residential duplex/townhome, $160,000.

No owner listed, 1513 Pine Brook Court A, residential duplex/townhome, $160,000.

No owner listed, 1513 Pine Brook Court B, residential duplex/townhome, $116,175.

No owner listed, 1517 Pine Brook Court B, residential duplex/townhome, $116,175.

No owner listed, 677 Davenport Farm Road, Winterville, residential garage/carport, $20,160.

No owner listed, 400 Mary Beth Drive, residential additions, $48,000.

No owner listed, 1000 W. Arlington Blvd., residential roofing, $2,000.

No owner listed, 1528 Evans St., commercial roofing, $1,666,500.

Ramos Drywall, 4327 Dublin Road, residential single-family, $217,050.

No owner listed, 352 Sequoia Drive, residential single-family, $164,025.

No owner listed, 2409 Charity Lane, residential single-family, $204,900.

No owner listed, 2509 Charity Lane, residential single-family, $204,675.

No owner listed, 336 Sequoia Drive, residential single-family, $153,000.

No owner listed, 337 Sequoia Drive, residential single-family, $202,050.

No owner listed, 304 Sequoia Drive, residential single-family, $187,725.

No owner listed, 3104 Amhurst Lane, Winterville, residential single-family, $442,000.

No owner listed, 3117 Amhurst Lane, Winterville, residential single-family, $457,000.

No owner listed, 4209 Leicester Court 411, Winterville, residential storage/accessory structure, $38,000.

No owner listed, 201 W. Fifth St., residential storage/accessory structrue, $5,000.

No owner listed, 1620 Pelham Road 385, Winterville, residential storage/accessory structure, $5,760.

No owner listed, 3025 Rolston Road, residential swimming pool, $52,600.

WINTERVILLE

The Town of Winterville Inspections Department issued the following permits for June 29-July 10:

Larry Mann, 687 Winterfield Drive, single-family addition, $28,000.

Pool Pro of Greenville LLC, 227 Beacon Drive, commercial wall sign, no estimate.

Pool Pro of Greenville LLC, 227 Beacon Drive, illuminated wall sign, $1,500.

Te Ching Tseng, 701 W. Firetower Road, LED wall sign, $2,500.

PITT COUNTY

The Pitt County Inspections Department issued the following permits for July 8-14:

Barrett Vinton Jarvis, 3729 J.C. Galloway Road, Greenville, deck, $4,000.

Michael Patrick, 885 Jacksontown Road, Grifton, pool, no estimate.

Robert L. Snoad, 2801 Ruth Evans Drive, Grimesland, deck, no estimate.