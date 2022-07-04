GREENVILLE
The City of Greenville Inspections Department issued the following permits for June 13-17:
- Hudson Brothers Construction Co., 1000 Red Banks Road, commercial building, $13,000,000.
- Berry Building Group Inc., 2100 Stantonsburg Road, commercial remodel, $75,000.
- P. West Company Inc. (d/b/a Custom Building Company), 511 Red Banks Road F, commercial expansion, $84,476.
- Tozer Builders Inc., 500 E. 11th St., commercial renovations, $38,500.
- Encor Solar LLC, 2917 Chellowe Court, Winterville, residential solar panel installation, $13,100.
- Tozer Builders Inc., 2010 Fern Drive, residential interior renovation, $28,500.
- No contractor listed, 912 Autumn Drive, residential solar panel installation, $11,846.44.
- Bill Clark Homes of Greenville LLC, 228 Sequoia Drive, residential single-family dwelling, $202,350.
- Bill Clark Homes of Greenville LLC, 240 Sequoia Drive, residential single-family dwelling, $189,750.
- Bill Clark Homes of Greenville LLC, 248 Sequoia Drive, residential single-family dwelling, $199,425.
- Bill Clark Homes of Greenville LLC, 256 Sequoia Drive, residential single-family dwelling, $192,300.
- Bill Clark Homes of Greenville LLC, 252 Sequoia Drive, residential single-family dwelling, $187,725.
- Bill Clark Homes of Greenville LLC, 232 Sequoia Drive, residential single-family dwelling, $187,725.
- Bill Clark Homes of Greenville LLC, 300 Sequoia Drive, residential single-family dwelling, $202,050.
- No contractor listed, 410 W. Moore St., residential single-family dwelling, $105,150.
- Elite Pools, Spas & Hardscapes Inc., 617 Southbridge Court, residential in-ground swimming pool, $58,545.
PITT COUNTY
The Pitt County Inspections Department issued the following permits for June 8-14:
- Joseph M. Taft, 3824 U.S. 264 East, Greenville, Lot 5, commercial business, $115,200.
- NSA Property Holdings LLC, 2016 B. Stokes Road, Greenville, utility, no estimate.
- Jessie R. Norris, 6415 Clarks Neck Road, Washington, residential sunroom, $23,040.
- Andrew O'Keefe, 1481 Walts Way, Winterville, single-family house with attached garage, $719,480.
- Angel Quiroz Espinosa, 4159 Lee St., Ayden, residential renovation, no estimate.
- Bill Clark Homes of Greenville LLC, 2778 Frances Court, Grimesland, single-family house with attached garage, $238,040.
- Caviness & Cates Building and Development Company of Greenville, 2225 Three Oaks Drive, Greenville, single-family house with attached garage, $299,040.
- Gerald R. Barfield, 3244 Quail Pointe Drive, Greenville, residential addition, $54,240.
- Gwanda H. Matthew, 7665 Stantonsburg Road, Farmville, residential renovation, $53,760.
- James Landers, 1458 Abbott Farm Road, Ayden, detached residential accessory, no estimate.
- Kyle Lampkin, 4324 Thomas Trail Lane, Ayden, pool, $8,720.
- Regwall Properties LLC, 1399 Fox Hollow Drive, Ayden, Lot 23, single-family house with attached garage, $349,240.
- Sherry R. Crockett Howell, 6836 Church St., Grifton, residential alteration, $92,160.
- Timothy Wayne Pollard, 8711 N.C. 43 South, Grimesland, detached residential accessory, $30,000.
- William Harris Reaves, 1487 Walts Way, Winterville, single-family house with attached garage, $524,120.