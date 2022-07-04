The following deeds of trust were recorded with the Pitt County Register of Deeds from May 12-18:
Robert Golden to Farmers Bank & Trust $381,240
Dennis D. Kitchin, Billie L. Kitchin to Magnolia Bank Inc. $272,000
Jared J. Cove to TowneBank Mortgage $131,000
Melvin Pittman, Barbara Pittman to Rocket Mortgage LLC (f/k/a Quicken Loans LLC) $145,000
Zachary T. Roupe to Local Government Federal Credit Union $122,000
Christian Edwin Porter, Jennifer Moore Porter to Angel Oak Home Loans LLC $444,500
Shirley B. Taylor, John W. Taylor, Kristian A. Williams to State Employees’ Credit Union $292,500
Layali Holdings LLC to Providence Bank $250,500
Benjamin-James Royal Yates, Celeste Katherine Yates to Shelter Home Mortgage LLC $300,000
Lee Roye Blue, Lorraine Vaughns to Mortgage Research Center LLC (d/b/a Veterans United Home Loans) $152,192
Howard Vernon High III, Candace Rawls High to loandepot.com LLC $286,935
Paul S. Sanchez, Lena M. Sanchez to loandepot.com LLC $462,600
Silver Oaks Capital LLC to First Bank $413,989.12
Tisha R. Bush to loandepot.com LLC $209,269
Gentry Hill Ambrose to State Employees’ Credit Union $192,000
Grimes Built Construction LLC to Union Bank $330,701.25
Julia Manning, Charles Manning to Caliber Home Loans Inc. $222,832
Daryl D. Jones, Amy L. Jones to Quontic Bank $316,500
Jeffery Niebauer, Holly Niebauer to State Employees’ Credit Union $107,000
Magen LaSanta to Cardinal Financial Company LP $132,554
Will Deshawn Outlaw, Deboria Bell Outlaw to Truist Bank $622,250
Jeremiah Fuller Bell to Truist Bank $655,900
Jon Walker, Laura Walker to TowneBank Mortgage $154,125
Jeffrey P. McPhillips, Laurie P. McPhillips to Planet Home Lending LLC $245,640
Map Graham LLC to Crosstie LLC $480,000
Catherine Rose Gray, Stuart F. Gray to Home Point Financial Corporation $168,000
Francis Edmund Boaten, Evelyn Lani Adjaottor (a/t/a Evelyn Lanai Adjaottor) to Discover Bank $130,000
Turrisi Farms LLC to First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company $154,800
Max Ray Joyner III to The Mortgage Firm Inc. $243,750
PGP Azalea I LLC, PGP Azalea 2 LLC, PGP Azalea 3 LLC to First Carolina Bank $6,051,598
Michelle A. Hardy, Aaron Lamont Hardy to State Employees’ Credit Union $210,000
William Earl Gorham Jr., Lillie Matthews Gorham to Freedom Mortgage Corporation $200,000
Fyra Gilbert to Local Government Federal Credit Union $200,500
William M. James, Megan N. James to Southern Bank and Trust Company $100,000
Rachael Marie Henricks to Wells Fargo Bank NA $226,044
Pair Properties LLC to Southern Bank and Trust Company $200,000
Jennifer A. Daugherty, Michael E. Daugherty to Northpointe Bank $334,138
David Bruce Koen, Allyson Zhengrong Wu to Amerisave Mortgage Corporation $273,000
Wanda Diane Spruill, Kimberly S. Taylor to State Employees’ Credit Union $185,000
Jason Riddle to State Employees’ Credit Union $248,000
Abby Jill Schwartz to Affiliated Mortgage Services (a/n/o Southern Bank and Trust Company) $188,000
Jeremy Draughn, Denise Hunt Draughn to Truist Bank $234,924
Van Van Le, Thi Xuan Duong to Promiseone Bank $122,500
Teresa D. Oakley (a/k/a Teresa Diane Wall) to PNC Bank NA $102,700
Krishan Jitendrabhai, Suchi Desai to CMG Mortgage Inc. (d/b/a CMG Financial) $146,250
Charles Mason Askew, Deanne Overman Askew to First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company $348,000
Evergreen Tower LLC to United Bank $420,000
Lindsay Cone, Mark Privette to Cardinal Financial Company LP $297,720
The following deeds of trust were recorded with the Pitt County Register of Deeds from May 5-11:
Claudia Moore Turnage to Truist Bank $100,000
Ashley G. Rudolph, Don M. Rudolph to Rocket Mortgage LLC (f/k/a Quicken Loans LLC) $288,000
Nicole White to Broker Solutions Inc. (d/b/a New American Funding) $112,917
Wayne Seaman, Jessica K. Seaman to Bank of America NA $316,400
Chrystal B. Harris to PNC Bank NA $113,000
Concorde I LLC to Dogwood State Bank $1,210,000
Mildred Anne Grimes to Southern Bank and Trust Company $2,724,930
Heather Michelle Greisiger, Brian Robert Greisiger to Nationstar Mortgage LLC (d/b/a Mr. Cooper) $240,000
Jeffrey Jon Grabowski, Melissa E. Ott to State Employees’ Credit Union $396,600
Portia C. Daniels to State Employees’ Credit Union $217,000
Valerie Elizabeth Pearce, James Chapman Pearce II to Atlantic Bay Mortgage Group LLC $232,000
Josephine Saad Harz, Charles R. Harz to First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company $100,000
Radhamani Kannaiyan, Velmaran Balasubramanian to Truist Bank $217,430
Parag Desai, Hitexaben Desai to Provident Funding (d/o Colorado Federal Savings Bank) $161,200
Captains Quart Apts LLC to Capital Funding LLC $46,837,125
Makenzi Lauren Gaboury to Atlantic Bay Mortgage Group LLC $176,540
Nury Alejandra Garzon Garcia, Carlos Julio Galindo Tunjo to Alcova Mortgage LLC $184,775
Thomas Cai, Sunny Cai to Truist Bank $404,550
Kylie Muellemann to Wolfe Financial Inc. $125,930
Cedric Raphael Wilkins to Local Government Federal Credit Union $121,800
Cherrie Maye Blossom Event Center LLC to Institute Capital Inc. $250,000
Lauren Parker to Mortgage Research Center LLC (d/b/a Veterans United Home Loans) $232,500
Blake Campbell, Faison Campbell to Mortgage Research Center LLC (d/b/a Veterans United Home Loans) $285,000
Albert F. Sloan Jr. to Raymond James Bank $200,000
John Scott Eagle to State Employees’ Credit Union $220,500
William Russell Terry to Rocket Mortgage LLC $242,015
Jefferson M. Drum to Coastal Bank & Trust $120,000
Cheryl P. Brown to Truist Bank $200,000
Shonda Rountree to Angel Oak Mortgage Solutions LLC $172,000
Lisa Warren Hudson to Truist Bank $166,000
Christopher M. Hodynski, Andrea S. Donnelly to Rural Housing Service $149,000
Hal F. Pruitt Jr., Kimberly M. Pruitt to Northpointe Bank $140,000
Erika Katherine Johnson to Wells Fargo Bank NA $203,000
Iris Faison, Calvin Harrell to State Employees’ Credit Union $124,000