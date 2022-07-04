The following new corporations in Pitt and neighboring counties filed May 23-27 with the N.C. Secretary of State’s office:
- 4Kelboyz LLC, agent Mark Aidan Kelley, 104 Lord Ashley Drive, Greenville.
- Big Bargain Furniture LLC, agent William Earl Jefferson Jr., 120 W. Main St., Washington.
- BlackTop Mix & Grill LLC, agent Larry Andre Grier Jr., 3809 E. Vancroft Circle C1, Winterville.
- Blue Sloan Solution LLC, agent Ronrico Antone Jones, 108 Asheberne Drive, Washington.
- Bowman Transportation LLC, agent Christopher Delvon Pinckney, 3011 Ellsworth Drive, Greenville.
- Brown's Event Management LLC, agent Shannon Brown, 2822 Church St., Winterville.
- C.M. Lawn Maintenance LLC, agent Christopher Xavier Molina, 932 Ellery Drive, Greenville.
- Cisco's Lawns LLC, agent Francisco Odir Sorto, 2440 Kodiak Drive, Winterville.
- Clearer Vision Headlight Restoration LLC, agent Carlos Trevon Morris, 806 E. Third St. Apt. 7, Greenville.
- C-N-J Trucking LLC, agent Sophia Benton, 4046 E. Church St., Farmville.
- Construction Action Network Inc., agent Ken Sanders, 127 N. Main St. Unit 203, Tarboro.
- CRL Management LLC, agent Carlos Leoni, 3700 S. Memorial Drive Ste. B, Greenville.
- Crown CPR & Consultants LLC, agent Tiara T. Green, 740 Greenville Blvd. 400-231, Greenville.
- Deserving Brown Girl PLLC, agent Satoria Zhane' Pearce, 424 Beasley Drive Apt. R02, Greenville.
- DMS Transportation LLC, agent Michelle Crumble-Sharpe, 2104 Tiburon Court, Greenville.
- East Carolina Study Center Inc., nonprofit, agent Meridith Rizzuti, 500 Elizabeth St., Greenville.
- East Coast Equity LLC, agent Ben Wampler, 2790 Meridian Drive Apt. 7, Greenville.
- Est Carolina Party Rentals LLC, agent Sherry Conway, 7043 Church St., Grifton.
- Exceeding Beyond Expectations Inc., agent Michelle Rascoe, 1015 Ethan Court, Williamston.
- EZ Computer Education Corporation, agent William Shiver, 3219 Landmark St. Ste. 3-A, Greenville.
- Ficklen Construction Inc., agent Leopoldo Frederick Pascasio Jr., 106 Ficklen St., Greenville.
- Five Star Acquisitions LLC, agent Eric Uhlenbrock, 4432 Reedy Branch Road, Winterville.
- Galloping Grazes LLC, agent Ashley Robbins, 4037 Bluebill Drive, Greenville.
- Get Glammed By Mita LLC, agent Shamita Alston, 303 Darden Drive Apt. A, Greenville.
- Greenville International Foods Market LLC, agent Djenebou Bamba Coulibaly, 2731 E. 10th St., Greenville.
- Hardee Crossing Smoke & Cigar LLC, agent Hafdalla Alahdal, 4420 E. 10th St., Greenville.
- Keel Properties LLC, agent Don Frederick Keel, 603 Remington Drive, Greenville.
- Kimberly Luxe Collection LLC, agent Kimberly Thomas, 113 Larkin Lane #18, Greenville.
- KJ & JJ Lawn Care LLC, agent Kelvin Jones, 463 Gina Lane, Washington.
- Koinonia Community Housing, nonprofit, agent Rosemarie S. O'Neal, 1405 S.W. Greenville Blvd., Greenville.
- LayTLe's Properties LLC, agent Tenika Parker, 1704-B Brook Hollow Drive, Greenville.
- Lockett Properties LLC, agent Herbert Lockett, 1602 Longwood Drive, Greenville.
- Love Does No Harm Ministries, nonprofit, agent Eunice Tyson, 3605 Corinth Drive, Greenville.
- M & M Personal Assistants LLC, agent Elizabeth G. Mitchell, 3157 Ruth Court, Greenville.
- Majesti Stays LLC, agent Quadijah Avent, 1828 Fletcher Drive, Rocky Mount.
- Mercy Church Washington Inc., nonprofit, agent John Bradley Knox, 212 Dogwood Drive, Washington.
- MKS Rentals LLC, agent Matthew D. Saieed, 1901 Tempo Court, Greenville.
- New Beginning Community Outreach Worldwide LLC, agent Shykilah Roberson, 1903 Myrtle St., Greenville.
- Organize Keep Repeat LLC, agent Anna Ruiz, 763 Winterfield Drive, Winterville.
- Outstanding Enterprises LLC, agent Shirley F. Morrison, 3208 Charles Blvd., Greenville.
- Parnin Tool Distributors LLC, agent John Patrick Parnin II, 3205 Mobleys Bridge Road, Grimesland.
- Peele-Summers Real Estate LLC, agent Darien Peele, 226 Sharon Court, Washington.
- Precious Hands Boutique LLC, agent Precious Russell, 600 Glen Dale Drive Apt. C10, Greenville.
- RJW Trucking LLC, agent Ronald Smith, 1140 Perkins Road, Greenville.
- Roanoke MBS LLC, agent Dolores O'Callaghan, 1682 Scarborough Road, Greenville.
- Samantha's Complete Pet Care LLC, agent Samantha Lynn Cannon, 3573 Walton Drive, Ayden.
- Shree Hari LLC, agent Ashish D. Patel, 2288 Birch Hollow Drive, Winterville.
- Siva Management LLC, agent Vijay Patel, 1220 W. 15th St., Washington.
- TB the Tonsorial Beast LLC, agent Tobias Jarmon, 24 Merry Lane Apt. F, Greenville.
- The Starstruck Brand LLC, agent Darius Jamel Sneed, 1665 Wimbledon Drive Apt. 215, Greenville.
- The Yumme Shop LLC, agent Monkeria J. Wallace, 4104-A Tonnia Lane, Ayden.
- Twistedsouleats LLC, agent Yvette D. White, 3344 Frontgate Drive Apt. 23, Greenville.
- Uncle J's Bundt Cakes LLC, agent Jasper Crocker, 559 Lake Road Apt. 106, Greenville.
- Unity WorldWide LLC, agent Demetrius Williams, 1124 B Nicklaus Drive, Greenville.
- Vasquez J Roofing LLC, agent Higinio Juarez-Vasquez, 252 Bradford St., Chocowinity.
- Villa Ventures LLC, agent Taylor F. Harrah, 521 Spring Forest Road Apt. B, Greenville.
- Y.O. Construction LLC, agent Yeraldy Emmanuel Orozco Olivares, 621 White Oak Road, Tarboro.
- Yardie LLC, agent Scott Baldwin, 1106 Midlake Court, Grimesland.
- YURPTV252 LLC, agent Kwasi Chabwera, 1704-B Tollie Court, Greenville.