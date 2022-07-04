The following deeds were recorded with the Pitt County Register of Deeds from April 13-19. Each $2 in revenue stamps is equal to $1,000 in valuation. (No fee required.)
Laura Ellen Webb, Judith E. Pechtel to EE & T Holdings LLC: parcel, Ayden $136
City of Greenville to Ward Holdings LLC: lot, Greenville
Ward Holdings LLC to City of Greenville: Lot 4, Block A, Lilly Cherry Land, Greenville $27
Kristy L. Letchworth, Zeb Brian Smith to Synergized Community Solutions LLC: Lot 64A, Augusta Trails, Section 1, Winterville Township $214
Bill Clark Homes of Greenville LLC to Janine Marie Seabrooks, Scott Jameson Seabrooks: Lot 156, Arbor Hills South cluster subdivision, Section 2, Phase 7 $552
N. Doris Duren to Ameer Adams: Lot 39B, South Ridge subdivision, Winterville Township quitclaim
Sean McGowen to Special K Properties LLC: Lots 2 (portion), 3 (portion), 7 (portion), 8 (portion) and 9, Block B, Oakmont subdivision $670
Will Kuhn Homes LLC to Adam Joshua Wainwright: Lot 15, October Glory subdivision, Section One $644
Home on the Ange Inc. to Kuhn Homes LLC: Lot 30, Savannah Place, Section 2, Phase 2, Winterville Township $82
Heritage L.D. Co. to 315 W. Indian LLC: parcel (with exceptions), Pactolus Township $860
John B. Farley, Karen H. Farley to Alexandra N. Petre: Lot 29, Block A, Tucker East subdivision, Section II, Greenville $680
Mohammad S. Darwish, Aeher Darwish to ACT Investments LLC: Lot 11, Block A, River Hill subdivision, Section 1 $310
Ashlyn Theresa Racine to Robert Golden Harman: Lot 102, Meadow Woods, Section Two, Phase One
Tony P. Moore to HVAA Rentals 13 LLC: lot, Winterville $325
Tony P. Moore to HVAA Rentals 13 LLC: lot, Winterville $325
Frances P. Vines to The Secretary of Housing and Urban Development: Lots 11 and 12, Block H, Greenfield Terrace subdivision, Addition No. 1
Donald Earl Chapman, Sue Smith Chapman to Donald Earl Chapman, Sue Smith Chapman: parcel quitclaim
Richard L. Mitchell to Timothy M. Webb, Natasha Webb: Unit 3, Building A, Sterling Pointe Townhomes, Winterville Township $180
Kenneth Gordon Macdonald, Jane Miller Macdonald to Kelly Belton Anthony, Mark Wayne Anthyony: Lot 4, Block 0, Lynndale subdivision, Section 4; parcel $1,050
Kuhn Homes LLC to Marshal LaKeith Maye, Stacy Smith Maye: Lot 28, Savannah Place subdivision, Section 2, Phase 2 $84
James G. Zambardino, Norma E. Zambardino to James Anthony Zambardino, Amy Marie Tonovitz: Lot 9, Ironwood, Southberry Village cluster subdivision, Falkland Township
Roger Daniel Williams, Candy Debbie Williams to Roger Daniel Williams: Lot 55, Marva Villa, Section 3 quitclaim
Robert McLaughlin to Jay McLaughlin: Lot 44 B, Hampton Creek, Phase One quitclaim
Robert A. Dietrich, Julie A. Dietrich to CVHR LLC: lot; Lot 13, Block E, College View; Lot 7, Block D, College View quitclaim
William M. Porter (executor) to William M. Porter: Unit 101, Building 1942, Tara Condominium Complex quitclaim
Jerry Ben Nichols, Elsie Nichols, Robert D. Parrott, Helen S. Parrott to Jerry Ben Nichols: lot
Herman Leroy Hardee, Iva Lou Hardee, Mary Elizabeth McGowan, Randy McGowan, Lee Roy Hardee, Teresa B. Hardee to Roy Lee Hardee: 4.13 acres, Swift Creek Township $6