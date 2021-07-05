The following new corporations in Pitt and neighboring counties filed May 17-21 with the N.C. Secretary of State’s office:
ACL Concrete & Construction LLC, agent Adair Chavez-Lopez, 191 Meadowbrook Lane Lot 5, Washington.
Adoption Marketing Services LLC, agent Jessica Chappell, 2922 Little Gem Circle, Winterville.
ALHowell LLC, agent Allan Dale Howell, 1874 Quail Ridge Road Apt. A, Greenville.
All In Customs LLC, agent Dante Harold Davis Sr., 2210 Ione St., Greenville.
Amorous Fare LLC, agent Kathryn Elizabeth Whitney, 665 Cherry Run Road, Washington.
Atvandbikelovers LLC, agent Damien L. Cherry, 2257 Birch Hollow Drive, Winterville.
Billy’s Beach Breakfast LLC, agent Billy Weaver, 3977 Grimmersburg St., Farmville.
Bridge Harbor Marina LLC, agent Gary P. Johnson, 88 Neck Road Apt. 4, Washington.
Carolina Fitness Festival LLC, agent Shadonnae Tavon Legree, 3506 Providence Place, Winterville.
Divine Life Solutions LLC, agent Julia Melendez, 3210 Moseley Drive Apt. K, Greenville.
Dynasty Bail Bonds LLC, agent Tyshawn Williams, 3011 S. Memorial Drive Ste. 2, Greenville.
Edwards Sister’s Song Ministries, nonprofit, agent Tonia Edwards Wheatley, 208 Singletree Drive, Greenville.
Faithful Works LLC, agent Faith Michelle Smith, 3169 Chesswood Lane, Winterville.
Farrows Trucking and Hauling LLC, agent Brandon Farrow, 507 Northwood Road, Washington.
Faultless Traits LLC, agent Danisha Best, 345 Moses Drive, Greenville.
Garris-Corbin Realty LLC, agent Heather Anne Garris, 170 W. Hanrahan Road, Grifton.
Glamour & Bougie Stylez Boutique LLC, agent Verna R. Spellmon, 104 W. Victoria Court Apt. C, Greenville.
HairByRiRi LLC, agent Serina Speicher, 3491 C Evans St., Greenville.
HVAA Rentals 9 LLC, agent Michael Conger Jr., 3503 A.G. Warren Road, Grimesland.
J.C.L. Services LLC, agent Julio Cesar Lopez Mendez, 221 N. Pierce St., Washington.
KC Custom Creations LLC, agent Keairra Necole Clemons, 1009 W. Third St., Greenville.
Kingdom Family Training Center Inc., nonprofit, agent Doris Daniels Bailey, 408 W. Arlington Blvd. Ste. 101D, Greenville.
Kristen’s Kreationz LLC, agent Kristen Parker, 2603 Whitaker Drive Apt. B8, Greenville.
Lato Naturals LLC, agent Sarah Ann Rimel, 3509 Myrtie Court, Greenville.
MMW LLC, agent Michael Wayne Olmsted, 1073 Brandy Brook Drive, Greenville.
Murasaki LLC, agent Carmenlita Depree Locke PhD, 916 Howell St., Greenville.
My Healing Within, nonprofit, agent Thremene Murphy, 2716 Meridian Drive Apt. 8, Greenville.
NA Heat & Air Inc., agent Nelson Azcona, 100 Lakeview Terrace Apt. A, Greenville.
No Sleep Entertainments LLC, agent Nathaniel Richardson, 103D Lakeview Terrace, Greenville.
Oakley’s Vinyl LLC, agent Calvin Ray Oakley, 5720 Gay Road, Farmville.
Orange Sky 2 LLC, agent Stacy C. Brody, 530 S.E. Greenville Blvd. Ste. 200, Greenville.
PMRE LLC, agent Daniel Paul Powers Jr., 702 Paddington Drive, Greenville.
Queen Anne’s Relocation LLC, agent Brian Edward Churney, 4315 Sapphire Court, Greenville.
Reliance Building Group LLC, agent Bryan Buck, 107 Spruce St., Washington.
Rude Life LLC, agent Antonio Midgett, 209 Paris Ave., Greenville.
Skylar’s Hookah Lounge LLC, agent Chastity Roulac, 117 Oak Towne Drive Apt. A, Greenville.
Stancil Transport LLC, agent David Devon Stancil, 409 Eastbrook Drive Apt. H, Greenville.
Starheal LLC, agent Amy Alston Wells, 498 Red Banks Road, Greenville.
Terry’s Express Services LLC, agent Terry Condery, 3298 Old River Road, Greenville.
The Natural Experience Hair Salon LLC, agent Maranda Marshell Hall, 301 Evans St. Ste. 104, Greenville.
The Pirate Port LLC, agent Wendy Gray-Hudnell, 2066 Ivy Road, Greenville.
The Stay 4 Life Project, nonprofit, agent Jesse Daniels, 3208 Morton Lane, Greenville.
Uptop Flavor LLC (p/l/n Up Top Flavor LLC), agent Reginald Eugene Lee, 3800 East Vancroft Circle Unit 7, Winterville.
Very Berry Creations LLC, agent Martha King Berry, 1012 Old Village Road, Greenville.
Webster Ventures LLC, agent Clarke I. Webster, 201 Queen Annes Road, Greenville.
White Rooster Farms LLC, agent Katherine Cuthrell Buck, 793 Avenue Road, Washington.