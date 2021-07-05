The following deeds were recorded with the Pitt County Register of Deeds from May 6-12. Each $2 in revenue stamps is equal to $1,000 in valuation. (No fee required.)
MHD Legacy Holdings LLC to Eastern Wake Properties LLC: Unit 6, Building A, Kittrell Farms Townhomes $220
Linwood M. Hines, Lenelle W. Hines (f/k/a Lenelle H. Welch) to Eastern Wake Properties LLC: Unit 1, Building L, Dudley’s Grant, Section 9, Winterville Township $272
Happy Trail Farms LLC to Unshakable Builders Inc.: Lot 18, Barretts Wood quitclaim
BFGL LLC to John Castleberry, Faith Hudnell: 0.84 acre, Pactolus Township; tract, Pactolus Township $310
Jordan T. Cayton, Lyndsay L. Cayton to Daniel A. Deas: Lot 135, Charleston Village, Section 6 $359
Gary R. Vanderpool, Linda J. Vanderpool to Anthony T. Dinoto, Kaitlyn E. Brobst: Lot 2, Greenbrier Place, Section 1, Greenville $1,100
Caviness & Cates Building and Development Co. of Greenville to Jessica Vaughn Sandy: Lot 27, Turner Run subdivision $648
David Q. Wainright, Becky S. Wainright to Walter G. Wainright: 0.61 acre (one-half interest), Ayden Township $110
Hal Pruitt, Kimberly Pruitt to Junior Paris, Nadege Paris: Lot 1, Block B, Hardee Acres subdivision $328
Greenville Storage Company, Earl C. Wilson, Linda Sue Ruddick to Simone P. Montoya, Eric P. Nicholas: Lot 1, Block D, Lakewood Pines subdivision, Greenville; Lot Two (portion), Block D, Lakewood Pines subdivision, Greenville; tract, Greenville $1,076
Brenda L. Whitford to Steven Riddick Jr., Mary Riddick: Lot 148 A, Brook Hollow, Section Two, Greenville Township $434
2020 Global Investments LLC to Antony Neil Clark: Lot 3, Block B, Pleasant Ridge subdivision $400
Kwuanta La’Troy Spellmon, Verna Renee Spellmon to Verna Renee Spellmon: Lot 136, Irish Creek subdivision, Section 2, Phase 1-C quitclaim
James Thomas to KTC Group LLC: Lot 1 (with addition), Block D, Biltmore; Lot 13, Block D, Biltmore subdivision, Greenville; Lot 12, Block D, Moore property, Greenville Township; Lot 3 (portion), Block D, Moore property; Lot 4, Block D, Biltmore; Lot 2, Block D, Biltmore; tract $425
Verna Renee Spellmon to Andrew M. Jacobson, Monica Jacobson: Lot 136, Irish Creek subdivision, Section 2, Phase 1-C $870
88 Rentals LLC to 88 Rentals 2 LLC: Lot 115, Langston Farms subdivision, Phase 8B
Vicus Development LLC to First Colony Construction Co.: Lots 22 and 24, Wildflower Ridge subdivision, Section 2 $164
Malgorzata Izabela Twarog to Lisa M. Dahlquist: tract; Lots 12, 13 and 14, J.R. Eagles’ Estate $460
The following deeds were recorded with the Pitt County Register of Deeds from April 29-May 5. Each $2 in revenue stamps is equal to $1,000 in valuation. (No fee required.)
Joretta Chestnutt (f/k/a Joretta L. Mills) to Joretta Chestnutt: Lot 6, Block M, Sherwood Greens subdivision, Section IV quitclaim
Shelby Bailey, Durward W. Walker Jr., Loni Walker, Madison Grant Bailey, Stephanie Garner Bailey to Joshua Mizell: Lot 103, Windy Ridge, Section 3 $230
Teressa Jackson to Vinston Sharpe, Cara Sharpe: Unit 7, Building E, The Vineyards, Winterville Township $172
Emerald City Real Estate Group LLC to East Suq Properties LLC: parcel, Greenville Township $331
Racheli Vidal, Felipe Vidal to The Rolling Homes LLC: parcel, Greenville Township $150
Racheli Vidal, Felipe Vidal to The Rolling Homes LLC: two parcels, Davis Street, Greenville Township $150
Louise Paige Griffin to Twanna Williams: parcel quitclaim
Charles B. Wheeler, Ashley E. Wheeler to Wendy Gray-Hudnell, John Hudnell: CLot 20, Beddards Crossing, Section 3 $320
Farmville American Legion Post No. 151 to Stallings-Kachman Enterprises LLC: lot $320