GREENVILLE
The City of Greenville Inspections Department issued the following permits for May 24-June 4:
First United Pentecostal Church, 2950 S. Memorial Drive, commercial church, $1,425,000.
WIMCO, 2100 County Home Road, commercial addition, $865,000.
P. West Company Inc. (d/b/a Custom Building Company), 209 E. Arlington Blvd., commercial alteration, $25,000.
Management Resource Systems, 3012 E. 10th St., commercial alteration, $211,582.
Pitt County Schools, 600 W. Arlington Blvd., commercial alteration, $94,000.
TSC Construction, 611 S. Square Drive, Winterville, commercial alteration, $18,000.
CareMaster LLC, 1125 Corporate Drive 1, commercial alteration, $15,000.
A. Elks Construction Inc., 3901 Junipine Court A, residential duplex/townhome, $259,125.
A. Elks Construction Inc., 3901 Junipine Court B, residential duplex/townhome, no estimate.
P. West Company Inc. (d/b/a Custom Building Company), 1843 Progress Road 7A, commercial garage/carport addition, $69,231.
Everett East Construction Inc., 2721 Bells Fork Road, residential garage/carport alteration, $35,000.
C.A. Lewis Inc., 5900 Martin Luther King Jr. Highway, commercial industry alteration, $8,000,000.
Aldridge & Southerland Builders Inc., 212 E. Arlington Blvd., commercial multi-family townhome addition, $6,000.
Matt Aldridge Construction Inc., 3702 Tucker Drive, residential addition, $20,000.
Jennifer L. Sullivan, 112 Ironwood Drive, residential addition, $5,955.
Edward H. Clark, 3780 Dickinson Ave., residential addition, $99,000.
MBR Construction Company, 1021 Dunbrook Drive, Winterville, residential alteration, $19,250.
No contractor/owner listed, 1711 Lincoln Drive, residential alteration, $55,000.
Strictly Business Builders LLC, 609 W. 14th Ave., residential alteration, $75,570.
Tipton Builders, 2205 Royal Drive 464, Winterville, residential alteration, $14,400.
Bill Clark Homes of Greenville LLC, 2354 Rhinestone Drive, residential single-family, $194,625.
Bill Clark Homes of Greenville LLC, 2504 Rhinestone Drive, residential single-family, $200,025.
Bill Clark Homes of Greenville LLC, 2428 Rhinestone Drive, residential single-family, $172,425.
Bill Clark Homes of Greenville LLC, 2412 Rhinestone Drive, residential single-family, $181,800.
Bill Clark Homes of Greenville LLC, 2417 Rhinestone Drive, residential single-family, $193,800.
Bill Clark Homes of Greenville LLC, 2348 Rhinestone Drive, residential single-family, $206,400.
Bill Clark Homes of Greenville LLC, 2349 Rhinestone Drive, residential single-family, $176,100.
Bill Clark Homes of Greenville LLC, 2416 Rhinestone Drive, residential single-family, $202,050.
Wade Johnson, 507 Cliff Court, Winterville, residential storage/accessory structure, $10,000.
Pool Pros of Greenville LLC, 1703 Edinburgh Court 542, Winterville, residential swimming pool, $43,900.
Linda A. DeNittis, 3916 Sedona Drive A, Winterville, residential duplex alteration, $5,000.
Setters Construction LLC, 2003 Pinecrest Drive, residential addition, $47,811.
No contractor/owner listed, 219 Harmony St., residential addition, $3,000.
Pinnacle Construction Enterprises Inc., 103 Buckingham Drive, Winterville, residential addition, $158,561.
E & S Homes Construction LLC, 3719 Cancion St., residential addition, $50,000.
Power Home Solar LLC, 4105 Countrydown Drive 138, residential alteration, $66,628.
Southeast Foundation & Crawl Space Repair, 2103 Crooked Creek Road, residential alteration, $3,600.
Porter Building Co. LLC, 3105 Camille Drive, residential single-family, $288,150.
Bill Clark Homes of Greenville LLC, 2433 Rhinestone Drive, residential single-family, $202,200.
Bill Clark Homes of Greenville LLC, 2425 Rhinestone Drive, residential single-family, $188,025.
Bill Clark Homes of Greenville LLC, 712 Knoll Circle, residential single-family, $252,900.
Bill Clark Homes of Greenville LLC, 2421 Charity Lane, Winterville, residential single-family, $177,075.
Bill Clark Homes of Greenville LLC, 2421 Rhinestone Drive, residential single-family, $194,400.
Greenville Pool & Supply Co., 148 Longmeadow Road South, residential swimming pool, $126,100.
James C. Hatcher, 200 Woodstock Drive, residential swimming pool, $990.
WINTERVILLE
The Town of Winterville Inspections Department issued the following permits for May 31-June 4:
Henry W. Cayton Jr., 563 Norberry Drive, detached structure, $7,000.
Christ Covenant School, 746 Worthington Road, sign, $2,000.
Wayne E. Anderson, 2661 Barefoot Lane, addition, $12,500.
Johnnie Mae Farrow, 401 Evergreen Drive, alterations, $8,346.
PITT COUNTY
The Pitt County Inspections Department issued the following permits for May 19-25:
William L. Rucker, 4433 Norris Store Road, Ayden, residential renovation, $199,360.
Austin Myers, 3673 Ivy Road, Greenville, residential alteration, $59,360.
Austin Myers, 3673 Ivy Road, Greenville, detached residential accessory, no estimate.
Christopher Cannon, 8015 County Home Road, Ayden, single-family house with attached garage, $396,120.
Jammie Michelle Daniels, 516 Worth Court, Greenville, sunroom, $18,240.
Legacy Church NC, 6776 Patrick St., Grifton, commercial renovation, no estimate.
Leon R. Hardee, 4209 J.C. Galloway Road, Greenville, single-family house with attached garage, $117,040.
Leon R. Hardee, 4211 J.C. Galloway Road, Greenville, single-family house with attached garage, $209,560.
Bryan S. Breidigam, 3706 Ragtime Lane, Grimesland, Lot 41, residential alteration, $7,200.
Robert Lee Lynch, 3253 Major Smith Road, Greenville, residential pool, $3,240.
Wade Groen, 7528 U.S. 264 East, Washington, detached residential accessory, no estimate.
Caviness & Cates Building and Development Company of Greenville, 914 Arbor Rose Drive, Greenville, single-family house with attached garage, $316,160.
Iglesia Bautista El Calvario Fundamental Inc., 4095 N.C. 33 West, Greenville, commercial renovation, $140,000.
Leticia Martinez Saucedo, 2053 Lum Buck Road, Greenville, single-family house with attached garage, $203,280.
Mary Sue F. Humphrey, 6604 U.S. 13, Farmville, residential addition, $206,040.
Timothy Wayne Anderson, 6177 W.W. Gaskins Road, Ayden, single-family house with attached garage, $447,800.
Tucker Farms Inc., 3071 Avon Road, Greenville, Lot 17, single-family house with attached garage, $204,480.